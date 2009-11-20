[February 19, 2019] New DC Energy Analyzer Charges Up on Kickstarter

OLNEY, Md., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Joulescope™ launches on the crowdfunding site Kickstarter today. Starting from $399 for the Super Early Bird special, Joulescope is the most affordable and easy-to-use precision DC energy analyzer. https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/jetperch/1793679544?ref=643957&token=1e8243c4



As the number of Internet of Things (IoT) and wearables products rapidly increases, engineers, developers, and makers need an easy way to optimize energy consumption and extend battery life. Modern products have high dynamic current ranges. Until now, no affordable test instrument could measure this range with precision and accuracy.



Matt Liberty, the creator of Joulescope, explains, "At numerous times during my career and across different projects, I struggled to accurately and affordably measure current and energy consumption. Having easy access to this information during product development is crucial, especially for battery-powered devices. After two years of development, Joulescope is now ready to empower engineers to create better, more energy efficient products." Features: High dynamic range : Measures electrical current from amps down to nanoamps.

: Measures electrical current from amps down to nanoamps. Low voltage dro : Maintains under 25 mV to keep the target device operating normally.

: Maintains under 25 mV to keep the target device operating normally. Increased visibility : Simultaneously measures current and voltage two million times per second with 250 kHz bandwidth to display short events including interrupt service routines and inrush currents.

: Simultaneously measures current and voltage two million times per second with 250 kHz bandwidth to display short events including interrupt service routines and inrush currents. Easy to use : Provides a simple multimeter summarization view and a more detailed oscilloscope view which allows the user to explore changes over time.

: Provides a simple multimeter summarization view and a more detailed oscilloscope view which allows the user to explore changes over time. Customizable : Includes open source software and a swappable front-plate that allow users to adapt Joulescope to their needs.

: Includes open source software and a swappable front-plate that allow users to adapt Joulescope to their needs. Portable : At just 150 mm x 81 mm x 33 mm (5.9" x 3.2" x 1.3") and 217 grams (0.5 lbs), fits conveniently on the desk and can travel.

: At just 150 mm x 81 mm x 33 mm (5.9" x 3.2" x 1.3") and 217 grams (0.5 lbs), fits conveniently on the desk and can travel. Multiplatform support: Works with Windows 10, MacOS and Linux.



"With a Joulescope at their desk, developers get immediate feedback on the impact of their changes," explains Matt Liberty , the creator of the Joulescope. "Products designed with a Joulescope have batteries that last longer, and that's good for everyone."



You can back Joulescope on their Kickstarter page now, starting at $399 for the Super Early Bird special, a significant discount from the $799 retail price. Joulescopes are assembled in Maryland, USA and will ship in June 2019 .

Editor's notes: Download high-resolution logos and images here. For more information, visit the Joulescope Kickstarter page and the Joulescope website. Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12754659 Press release distributed by PRLog View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-dc-energy-analyzer-charges-up-on-kickstarter-300797226.html SOURCE Jetperch LLC

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]