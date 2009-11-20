[February 19, 2019] New Podcast Exploring Impact of Automation on Creative Workers Launched Today

ARLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Next, a podcast about the impact and future of artificial intelligence-driven automation on creative jobs such as researchers, marketers, designers, and engineers, launched today on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and other popular services. "Popular narratives about artificial intelligence are doing a disservice to us all," said Dirk Knemeyer, a producer of the show. "What's inspiring about AI is not some notion of living machines that will actually happen in many decades, if ever. The remarkable thing is the automation of thinking and creative tasks — the ways in which machines will increasingly collaborate with us — that even a decade ago would have seemed impossible." Knemeyer and his production partner, Jonathan Follett, previously produced The Digital Life show, which released nearly 300 episodes. Knemeyer additionally is a producer of The Game Design Round Table, a show wit over one million total downloads. Also on their experienced team is executive producer Elsie Escobar, an inductee to the Academy of Podcasters Hall of Fame and audio engineer Michael Hermes who, among other shows, engineers Three Moves Ahead for the Idle Thumbs Network.



The first season of the show is focused on the theme of Learning. Episodes explore past, current, and future relationships between technology, creativity, and humanity; the impact of AI on games like chess and poker; the future of learning; and AI and human performance. After previewing the show, Pandora's Head of UX + Product Research Frances Karandy commented, "I'm excited that Creative Next is opening up discussion on how AI technology will impact systems, products, and organizations — and how we as professionals that build products can evolve the way we approach design and think about creative possibilities."

The first season of Creative Next is supported by three noteworthy sponsors: GoInvo: a design practice dedicated to innovation in healthcare

Design Museum Foundation: whose mission is to bring the transformative power of design everywhere through exhibitions, events, magazine, and more at designmuseumfoundation.org

BIF: a purpose-driven firm, BIF is committed to bringing design strategy where it is needed most — health care, education, and public service — to create value for our most vulnerable populations Creative Next is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, RadioPublic, Overcast, and Stitcher. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-podcast-exploring-impact-of-automation-on-creative-workers-launched-today-300797707.html SOURCE GoInvo

