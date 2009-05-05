[February 15, 2019] New Machine Learning Platform Provides Behavioral Insights to Improve Health Management

DENVER, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on the growing recognition that behavior – and not just clinical factors – critically affect health, Nascate today announced the launched of an online platform that provides key information on people's behavior outside the healthcare environment and how that behavior may affect health, utilization, and costs. Nascate's members will be able to integrate this behavioral data with clinical data to gain a comprehensive understanding of individual patients as well as patient populations, and their unique health risks. "The medical community has embraced the importance of behavior and lifestyle in health and healthcare and has even begun collecting relevant data," said James Lawson, EVP of Business Development and Marketing. "The majority of the data aren't useful, though, because they're not being processed, interpreted, and acted upon. Our goal is to prevent disease and unnecessarily healthcare spending by mobilizing behavioral data to make clearer how health psychology and behavior affectdifferent layers of healthcare decision making."



Nascate's Aware Application uses machine learning to identify those who are likely to use the healthcare system at high rates and to determine what sets of behaviors drive that utilization. By providing information on what interferes with health-promoting behaviors, Nascate hopes that healthcare stakeholders will be able to intervene in meaningful ways to support better health decision making. "Relationships are critical to the way we view and interact with our own health," said James Lawson, EVP of Business Development and Marketing. "Part of our mission is to delve deeply into those relationships to understand social components of health and how we can use those influential factors to prevent disease and disease progression, as well as excessive healthcare utilization and costs."

In addition to supporting health management decisions, Nascate's data will also help members to improve and strengthen their networks by providing relationship and market insights. Visit our website at www.nascate.com. Contact: James Lawson, info@nascate.com View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-machine-learning-platform-provides-behavioral-insights-to-improve-health-management-300796445.html SOURCE Nascate

