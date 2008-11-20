[February 14, 2019] New Mixed Reality Active Shooter Response Training

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harden Security, LLC today releases its Active Shooter Response Training (ASRT) for classroom teachers, a first-of-its-kind tool that utilizes augmented and virtual reality to train personnel how to behave should someone with a weapon invade a school. Powered by Stratus Technology Group, Harden Security, LLC of Atlanta releases the first of many innovative, interactive, and immersive classroom teacher training modules for active shooter incidents on campus. Implementing the newest in augmented and virtual wearables and game engine technology, educators learn the proper protocols and appropriate responses to multiple active shooter scenarios while directly interacting with the characters in the virtual school shutting doors, securing rooms, and getting students to safety. In a tumultuous time in and out of education and wih mass casualty events on the rise, school systems are rushing to shore up their safety insufficiencies. With less than adequate funding available nationwide, a new approach to campus security is paramount to making schools safer with personnel who are better prepared to deal with emergency situations.



It is for these reasons that for the past year, Harden Security has been at work on a game-changing augmented- and- virtual- reality training system essential for faculty, staff, and administrators charged with keeping schools and students safe and secure. Harden Security is proud to announce the release of the first mobile and platform set of diagnostic training modules for educators that have been directed by field experts and endorsed by Student Resource Officer (SRO) leaders in three states. Available now through Apple's App Store and Google Play, and coming soon to Oculus Home and Steam, the Active Shooter Response Training (ASRT) is an immersive set of augmented and virtual reality training modules developed to guide educators through potentially life-saving procedures when an imminent threat occurs. ASRT begins with general instructions from the principal followed by a visit to the school psychologist for awareness training. The session continues with event-driven corrective actions based on the protocol developed by the school's SRO, during which the trainees engage in real-time randomized threat situations involving the perpetrator(s). Finally, trainees are tested on their knowledge in the modules by actively engaging in randomized scenarios in which the information or circumstances of the emergency event are modified and require different solutions.

Keeping children safe during the school day is a top priority for parents, educators, law enforcement, and government officials. Harden Security has tapped into the power of mixed reality to assist all involved in understanding and achieving that goal. Tracy Kolody, Media Contact

TracyLynnKolody@gmail.com

Harden Security, LLC

561-302-4628 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-mixed-reality-active-shooter-response-training-300796044.html SOURCE Stratus Technology Group

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]