New Podcast, "The Solar Maverick," Launches With Great Success Blending Industry Insights and Entrepreneurial Advice

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Solar Maverick," a new podcast about solar and renewable energy debuted in November 2018 and is heading into 2019 as one of the most popular podcasts in solar, and with a growing international audience. This weekly podcast from Benoy Thanjan, founder and CEO of Reneu Energy, features in-depth interviews with solar and renewable energy executives, providing expert analysis of the industry. Benoy has over 15 years of energy experience, including Project Finance at SolarCity which merged with Tesla, Vanguard Energy Partners, Ridgewood Renewable Power, and Deloitte & Touche in their Energy Structured Finance practice. Reneu Energy is a premier international solar energy consulting firm and solar-plus-storage developer. Additionally, Reneu sources financing for solar projects, assists with energy and SREC hedging, and advises companies which are looking to go solar. "I've always wanted to share my love of working in the solar industry with others in an accessible way," said Benoy. "Much of my journey in this field ties in with my yearning to be a business owner, so my podcast interweaves industry commentary and tips on entrepreneurship. The goal is to offer a chance for those outside of the industry to learn more about this thriving field and introduce key players within solar to those already working within the space." Some popular episodes include: Podcast Episode #1: In te first episode of the series, Benoy Thanjan and Li Wang introduce themselves and tell us what we can expect to learn about the Solar Industry and how the world around us is changing for the better. Benoy talks about his background and how he started in the solar industry. He discusses the benefits of solar power and the services his company provides. Benoy talks about his experience as a 9/11 Survivor and how that shaped his life as an entrepreneur. The podcast provides tips on how to run a business, add value to customers, build strong relationships, and learn from failure.

Podcast Episode #3: This podcast features guest interviewee Abinash Tiwari, CIO of BlueFlame Energy Finance, a California startup focused on financing energy projects for commercial building owners. Abinash speaks from 15 years' experience, creating innovative ways to finance solar energy projects and navigate the dynamic nature of working in a relatively new industry. He has worked on projects totaling 250 megawatts of solar energy and invested over a Billion dollars in solar PV, storage and other Distributed Generation projects while he was at Constellation NewEnergy.

Podcast Episode #4: Guest interviewee Alex Rivera, senior vice president of business development for Vanguard Energy Partners, talks about working with commercial and industrial clients on solar array projects, as well as strategies to get companies on board with Solar. He discusses the changes facing the solar incentive program in New Jersey, the growth of solar energy in the state, and looks ahead to the industry's future.



You can find the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher Radio, and Podbean. For more about Reneu Energy, visit: http://www.reneuenergy.com

