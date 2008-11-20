[February 14, 2019] New Milestone Reached With More Than 500 Dolby Atmos Screens Installed and 500 Dolby Atmos Titles Released in India

NEW DELHI, February 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB) today announced that it has reached a milestone of more than 500 installed Dolby Atmos screens across India. From Indian multiplexes - including 16 all Dolby Atmos multiplexes - to independent and single screen exhibitors, Dolby Atmos screens are found in 143 cities and 22 states and Union Territories in collaboration with Carnival Cinemas, Cinepolis, Inox Cinemas, PVR Cinemas, SPI Cinemas and other independent exhibitors. Embraced by Indian studios and content creators, there are 17 mixing facilities and more than 500 feature films released or announced to date in Dolby Atmos in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu. "Dolby celebrates this milestone with its cinema exhibitors, which are increasingly using Dolby technology to differentiate their cinema offerings and share Dolby's vision to provide a premium experience for movie-goers," said Doug Darrow, Senior Vice President, Cinema Business Group, Dolby Laboratories. "Dolby Atmos transports you into the story with breath-taking, moving audio that fills the cinema and flows all around you, offering viewers an incomparable and engaging viewing experience." Known to offer an immersive audio experience for cinema-goers, the Dolby Atmos audio platform revolutionizes the experience of sound in entertainment, delivering a more natural and realistic sound-field, transporting people into the story with a lifelike, sensory experience. Unlike traditional channel-based sound systems like 5.1, 7.1 and 11.1 that require filmmakers to think about the number and location of speakers, Dolby Atmos allows them to simply designate where in the cinema space each sound should be placed or moved to make audiences experience the film as if they were within its world. Movie-goers can now experience cutting-edge audio at any Dolby Atmos screen near them. Top cinemas in India congratulate Dolby on the importance of this milestone to both the movie industry and entertainment fans alike. "PVR Cinemas congratulate Dolby on achieving the new milestone, which is a testament of innovation and excellence. We value our collaboration in redefining the cinema viewing experience in India through pioneering concepts and advanced solutions. We reiterate our focus in making movie entertainment an inclusive and sustainable sector through increased efficency and effective initiatives," said Gautam Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, PVR Cinemas.



"I wish to congratulate Dolby for having reached this milestone in a record time. Dolby Atmos has been well received by our patrons. This immersive sound technology helps us differentiate our offering and has worked for us from a ticket pricing point of view," said Alok Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, Inox Cinemas. "Congratulations to the team for reaching a milestone of 500 Dolby Atmos screens in India. SPI Cinemas is proud to have the ground-breaking Dolby Atmos technology in our cinemas, and we look forward to strengthening this collaboration in the years to come," said Swaroop Reddy, President, SPI Cinemas.

"Dolby has helped us redefine the single theatre experience for movie-goers in this era with Dolby Atmos. This achievement is no simple feat, and we would like to congratulate Dolby on this path-breaking milestone. It is our endeavour to continue our association with like-minded partners that always look at providing the best-in-class experiences to our audiences," said Shashank Raizada, Director, Delite Cinema. About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices in over 20 countries around the globe. Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences. Through innovative research and engineering, we create breakthrough experiences for billions of people worldwide through a collaborative ecosystem spanning artists, businesses, and consumers. The experiences people have - with Dolby Cinema, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Voice, Dolby Dimension, and Dolby Audio - revolutionize entertainment and communications at the cinema, on the go, in the home, and at work. Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, Dolby Cinema, Dolby Dimension, Dolby Vision, Dolby Voice, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contact:

Genesis B-M

Avni Jesrani

+91-8291641669

avni.jesrani@bm.com



Srishti Vasudeva

srishti.vasudeva@genesis-bcw.com

+91-9953219811

Genesis Burson Cohn & Wolfe





[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]