[February 13, 2019] New Data Reveals Relationships Lack Trust as a Result of the Digital Age, BestVPN.com Reports

LIVERPOOL, England, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the lead up to Valentine's Day, BestVPN.com surveyed over 1,000 people worldwide in a new report, to understand what impact modern technology is having on their relationships. Social media has become embedded in our relationships via constant online documentation. When you tag yourself in a relationship on Facebook or upload a couple selfie to Instagram, it's a marker of commitment. The convenience of modern technology has a darker side though, particularly when it comes to the cornerstone of all healthy relationships; trust. Respondents admitted to using modern technology as a tool to spy on loved ones with nearly half (49.20%) of respondents revealing they check out their partners Instagram account to see who likes their photos. Trut in a relationship was highest amongst those that had no experience of cheating, with 82% saying they completely trusted their current partner. However, trust levels fell to 68% amongst those that had caught partners cheating on them in the past, suggesting negative experiences have a lasting impact on relationships. Shockingly, a quarter of respondents who had been caught cheating were caught via technology and social media.



It isn't just millennials who mistrust, the report reveals that all age groups a now are using technology to keep tabs on their significant others. With 35% of over 55s checking their partner's browser history. Jo O'Reilly Deputy Editor at BestVPN.com commented:

"Technology is such an all-encompassing part of our lives, it's no surprise just how deeply embedded it has become in our relationships, from the first swipe to the bitter end. Crucially though, what this survey demonstrates, is that the behaviour we might display early on in dating, such as checking out someone's social media profiles, doesn't end when we consciously couple. In fact, for many of us it continues long after we've made it Facebook official. Checking a partner's phone when they're out of the room, for example, has become so common place that many of us just assume that our partner is doing the same to us." Access to the full report can be found here: https://www.bestvpn.com/valentine/ Notes for Editors: BestVPN.com are a VPN comparison and online privacy news website and have helped over 30 million users to access the internet when, where and how they wish. Media Contact:

Sarah Barnard, Digital Marketing Manager

sarahb@4choice.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-data-reveals-relationships-lack-trust-as-a-result-of-the-digital-age-bestvpncom-reports-300795098.html SOURCE BestVPN.com

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]