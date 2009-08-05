[February 13, 2019] New Investment Team Member Joins Coho Partners

Coho Partners, Ltd. is pleased to announce the addition of Ward Kruse, CFA, as portfolio manager/investment analyst on its Investment Team. "Ward is an accomplished portfolio manager and analyst. He brings to Coho a wealth of experience and a great reputation," said Coho Chief Investment Officer, Peter Thompson (News - Alert) , to whom Mr. Kruse will report. "Investing in talent is one of the ways we strengthen our business and we are delighted to welcome him to our team." As the newest member of Coho's Investment Team, Mr. Kruse is focused on investment research and portfolio management. Prior to joining Coho, Ward spent 20 years working on the Fundamental Equity Team at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Most recently, he served as a Vice President on the U.S. Value Equity Team in New York. As a research analyst and sector portfolio manager, he conducted primary fundamental research on companies across different sectors and portfolios. He also helped launch ESG strategies and integrate sustainability research into thefirm's investment process. Prior to this role, he worked as an Associate on the European Equity Team in Goldman Sachs Asset Management's London office. He began his career as a financial analyst in the Investment Banking Division of the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.



Ward graduated summa cum laude from Georgetown University with a Bachelor of Science degree in finance and accounting. He earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. About Coho Partners, Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd., founded in 1999, is an independent, employee-owned investment management firm headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. As of December 31, 2018, total combined assets including model advisement, discretionary, and non-discretionary were approximately $7 billion (preliminary). Coho focuses on generating a specific, asymmetric pattern of returns that offers strong protection in down markets and competitive returns in up markets. For more information about Coho and its services, please visit our website at www.cohopartners.com and follow us on LinkedIn. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190213005531/en/

