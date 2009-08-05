[February 13, 2019] New Survey from HIMSS Media and Hyland Healthcare Quantifies Needs, Challenges and Goals for Interoperable Technology



CLEVELAND, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new market insight survey conducted by HIMSS Media for Hyland Healthcare, industry leaders shared their insights on interoperable technology systems and the drive toward a more connected care experience. More than 145 healthcare professionals representing IT, business and clinical roles within provider organizations responded to the survey. Most respondents, 68 percent, indicated optimizing clinical workflows as their top goal for interoperability. However, 56 percent said the inability to effectively manage unstructured data is a key obstacle to achieving this goal. According to the report, an average of 66 percent of the unstructured data in healthcare enterprises is inaccessible/unavailable for patient care decisions. Other key findings from the survey include: 78 percent of IT/technology leaders report their interoperability efforts are excellent or good, but only 48 percent of clinicians feel the same

Only one-third of all respondents report the highest level of interoperability with two or more systems exchanging, interpreting and using exchanged data

68 percent of respondents say integrating new solutions with legacy systems is a key barrier to interoperability "Hyland Healthcare is focused on creating a truly connected care experience for patients and providers, delivering the right information to the right people when and where they need it. Interoperability is key to achieving that goal, so this survey provides critical information on the challenges we can address with our customers," said Susan deCathelineau, vice president, global healthcare sales and services at Hyland. "Our focus is to provide healthcare enterprises with a complete suite of content services and enterprise imaging tools to address all their unstructured content needs. The data in this report proves just how vital this effort is to achieving true health IT interoperability. We'll use this insight to further improve our solutions to facilitate more informed clinical and operational decisions, improve patient outcomes and optimize customers' existing technology investments." The research conducted by HIMSS Media on behalf of Hyland Healthcare provides unique insights into te IT interoperability goals, challenges and plans of leading provider organizations. More interesting findings and statistics from this report can be viewed in this infographic.



For more information on how organizations can leverage Hyland Healthcare solutions, visit Hyland.com/Healthcare. About Hyland Healthcare

