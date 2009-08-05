[February 13, 2019] New LED Flat Panels From Access Fixtures

WORCESTER, Mass., Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- If your current office lighting is making life flash or at least flicker before your eyes, try the all-new GAYA flat panel fixture from Access Fixtures. GAYA is available in three commonly-used troffer sizes: 1' x 4', 2' x 2' and 2' x 4' for easy installation into a grid ceiling. GAYA fixtures are meant to replace T8 troffers in offices, hallways, hotels, restaurants, and other similar locations with grid ceilings. GAYA comes in packs of two. Its affordability makes it easy to upgrade lighting in an entire building without breaking the budget. GAYA LED flat panels boast a long L70 rated life of 50,000 hours. They are also remarkably more efficient. For example, the GAYA 40w 1' x 4' flat panel emits 5,200 lumens, which is more lumens than a three-lamp T8 troffer emits. Unlike T8 troffers and panels, GAYA is guaranteed to be flicker-free and won't produce glare. This fixture is also available with an optional 3-hour battery backup and comes with 0-10v dimming capability. "These flat panel LED fixtures are affordable and far more efficient than traditional fluorescent T8 troffers," says Access Fixtures CEO Steve Rothschild. "Thy are also available in three convenient sizes to fit any grid ceiling."



Dimming, 80+ CRI, Easy Install, & More The sleek design of the GAYA flat panel makes it appealing and versatile, and its other features won't disappoint either. Available in 30w, 40w, 50w, and 75w, GAYA can satisfy any lighting requirement. They are made of lightweight corrosion-resistant aluminum and frosted polycarbonate which creates a soft, diffused, glare-free look. GAYA is UL listed for damp locations. They conveniently feature 0-10v dimming compatibility. An 80+ CRI ensures that colors appear vibrant and true-to-life. Choose either 4000 Kelvins or 5000 Kelvins at no additional charge. These fixtures are compatible with a simple ceiling grid mount. All GAYA flat panel LED fixtures are covered by a 5-year Access Fixtures warranty. To determine which GAYA flat panel fixture will best suit your application, call us at 800-468-9925 or email us at customerservice@accessfixtures.com.

