|[February 13, 2019]
New Study Highlights Consumers' Troubling Relationship with Tech Devices; Remedies Found Unsatisfying, Users Look for Alternatives
Even as consumers recognize their time-consuming and increasingly
dependent relationship with tech devices, they are struggling to curb
smartphone or other technology usage and appear dissatisfied with their
attempts at "digital detox," according to a new report from Mojo Vision.
The paradox of value
While many leading technology companies have introduced initiatives to
limit technology distraction and cut back on screen time, new data from
Mojo Vision, an emerging augmented reality company, suggests subtracting
or limiting the presence of devices and online content is not a
sustainable solution.
The new report, Device
Distraction: Understanding the Problem, Re-Thinking the Solution, is
based on a survey of 1,000 consumers conducted in late 2018 that was
designed to understand users' attitudes about technology distraction and
device dependence and their efforts to curtail it. The report shows that
while most respondents said they periodically moderate screen time or
remove devices from their lives in one way or another, 54 percent said
subtracting technology - namely smartphones and other personal devices -
didn't create the desired effect, or they were unsure if such attempts
had any effect. In fact, one in three (33 percent) said that their usage
actually increased when they started using their device again or that
restricting tech had no lasting effect.
Personal devices like smartphones have become indispensable at the
office and home, but people are increasingly conscious of the
consequences of too much screen time. Most respondents (65 percent) said
that consumer technology has become intrusive and they worry that it
will continue to play an increasingly dominant role in people's lives.
At the root of this unease is that the very technology that was designed
to improve communication isnow often a barrier to meaningful
connections, according to the report. Of the top three concerns
respondents expressed over excessive time on devices, 65 percent said
that it hurts the quality of the interactions with the people around
them. Respondents said the constant stream of interruptions from their
devices was a major issue, with 60 percent saying a tech device
interrupts them six or more times per day.
"Screen time limits and device detox are the standard responses to
technology distraction right now, but people are still struggling to
find a workable balance," said Steve Sinclair, SVP of Product and
Marketing at Mojo Vision. "We are trying to better understand how to
design solutions that address this dependence without forcing people to
make a tradeoff between staying connected to the technology and the
people in their lives."
Subtraction is not a long-term solution
While it's normal to remove a disruptive aspect of life, in the case of
personal technology it's not a viable long-term solution, the report
suggests. Respondents to the survey reported trying many tactics to
minimize tech's interference on their lives, from reducing the number of
notifications on their phones (46%), to designating "no phone or device"
times for themselves or family (38%). For some, these efforts have been
futile, with 32 percent saying that device subtraction hasn't solved the
problem because people are the problem and not the devices themselves.
Separately, 29 percent say it is the reliance we have on devices and the
information they provide that we can't give up.
Imagining the possibilities
The survey asked respondents to react to potential solutions to this
problem, including future form factors or innovations in which
technology adapts to consumers' lives rather than consumers having to
change their own behavior. They were also asked to consider a future in
which technology becomes so small or discreet that it is practically
invisible. More than half (54%) said their lives would benefit most by
this type of "invisible computing" by being able to stay connected to
reminders and important updates, without being distracted in the middle
of a conversation or when concentrating on finishing an important task.
Another 40 percent said this less distracting form factor would make it
easier to build stronger business partnerships and 36 percent said it
would increase human connection and improve personal interactions.
View the full report here
and find Mojo Vision online at www.mojo.vision.
About Mojo Vision
Mojo Vision is the Invisible Computing Company, dedicated to developing
products and platforms that re-imagine the intersection of ideas,
information and people. Instead of being tethered to devices that are
increasingly a distraction in many aspects of our lives, Mojo envisions
delivering information and knowledge that is immediate, but without the
disruption of traditional devices. Mojo is inventing the future of
computing - Invisible Computing - which imagines a world where
information is there when you need it, technology fades away, and you
can freely connect with others in a more meaningful and confident way.
Founded by technology experts with decades of experience developing
pioneering products and platforms and backed by some of the world's
leading technology investors, Mojo believes the future is invisible.
Mojo Vision is based in Saratoga, CA (News - Alert).
