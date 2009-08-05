[February 13, 2019] New Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Solution for Schools

HOLMDEL, N.J., Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- STOPit Solutions, the leader in Anonymous Reporting and Incident Management for education across the country, has announced the availability of its new SEL Resource Center in a one-of-a kind joint offering. STOPit is continuing to see unrivaled adoption of its core reporting and management platform; "In the past school year, over 3,000 STOPit schools have managed 42,000 incident reports and counting. What we continue to see are young people reaching out with mental health issues, and we are happy to be able to provide our STOPit schools and their students assistance in this area with our Social and Emotional Learning Center," stated Neil Hooper, COO of STOPit. Early adopter Wally Leipart, Superintendent of the School District of Gilman Wisconsin, spoke highly of the integrated approach; "The range of concerning issues kids face today is astronomical. No person can know all of it. The SEL content library gives both staff and students access to accurate and timely information right through the STOPit app—and makes the STOPit platform truly different from standard tip apps. The SEL content library has increased our confidence that we can properly respond to our STOPit users." Hooper added; "At the end of the day it's about helping schools help their students. With mental health concerns at an all-time high, we felt compelled to add speially-curated content for administrators working through these issues with their students."



STOPit has partnered with Evolution Labs and in2Vate, two nationally recognized providers of educational content, and integrated their recommended resources directly in the STOPit platform for participating districts. This integrated approach of anonymous reporting, incident management, 2-way Messaging, and now SEL content ensures that STOPit continues to help schools across the country. About STOPit:

STOPit is the leading technology company providing a comprehensive software platform that mitigates, deters and controls harassment and bullying, including cyberbullying, all forms of harassment and other harmful or inappropriate conduct. The STOPit platform is available to schools, universities, businesses and governments both in the United States and around the world. STOPit includes a robust incident management system, empowering administrators and management to get in front of issues to mitigate risk and adhere to the ever evolving compliance landscape. The 24 hour Hotline and Incident Monitoring Service protects our customers around the clock. The STOPit mobile and web app is a simple, fast and powerful tool which empowers individuals to protect themselves and stand up for others. Press Contact: Neil Hooper; nhooper@stopitsolutions.com To learn more about STOPit, please visit www.stopitsolutions.com. Related Links STOPit Solutions STOPit Content View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-social-and-emotional-learning-sel-solution-for-schools-300794553.html SOURCE STOPit Solutions

