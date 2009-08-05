[February 12, 2019] New Crestron Home, Powered by OS 3, Delivers Smart Home User Experience Like No Other

SINGAPORE, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestron, the global leader in advanced smart home technology, debuted Crestron Home, powered by OS 3, at ISE 2019, 5 - 8 February, in Hall-2, Stand C20. Crestron Home, powered by OS 3, unlocks the full potential of the Crestron smart home. It's the complete package for any sized smart home project: a simpler, smarter user experience on mobile devices and TSW touch screens; remarkably fast deployment for integrators; and the confidence that comes with renowned Crestron hardware. "OS 2 delivered the foundation; OS 3 perfects the experience. It's completely redesigned; simple, clean, and sophisticated. Add in remarkably fast deployment of any sized project, and top it off with the best hardware in the business. Why use anything else?" said Michael Short, Global Residential Marketing Manager for Crestron. Available spring 2019, OS 3 will deliver sophisticated new page designs, exceptional dynamic room controls an icons, and powerful new features. Complete projects can be set up and deployed on any scale in a fraction of the time of traditional methods, with no programming needed.



Key new features include: Stylish, responsive, smooth performance

Support for multiple homes

Easy creation and editing of scenes

New icons to save favorites - provides intuitive custom access and experience

Refined layout for easy access to the most commonly used functions

Dynamic, intuitive display features

Personalization of UI using photos of home to represent rooms

Enforced end-to-end encryption for secure communications

Register homeowners and guests remotely via custom URL Learn more

A simpler, smarter, more sophisticated user experience. Fast deployment for any size home project. And the best hardware in the business. No one brings it home like Crestron Home, powered by OS 3. Crestron Home, powered by OS 3 was on display at ISE 2019, 5 - 8 February, Hall 2, Stand C20. About Crestron At Crestron we build the technology that integrates technology. Our automation and control solutions for homes and buildings let people control entire environments with the push of a button, integrating systems such as AV, lighting, shading, security, BMS and HVAC to provide greater comfort, convenience and security. All of our products are designed and built to work together as a complete system, enabling you to monitor, manage and control everything from one platform. Our products are backed by more than 90 fully-staffed offices that provide 24 x 7 x 365 sales, technical, and training support across the globe. In addition to its World Headquarters in Rockleigh, New Jersey, Crestron has sales and support offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Australia. Discover Crestron by visiting www.crestron.com. All brand names, product names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Certain trademarks, registered trademarks, and trade names may be used in this document to refer to either the entities claiming the marks and names or their products. Crestron disclaims any proprietary interest in the marks and names of others. Crestron is not responsible for errors in typography or photography. ©2019 Crestron Electronics, Inc. Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190201/2363484-1

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190111/2344649-1LOGO SOURCE Crestron

