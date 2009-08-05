[February 12, 2019] New Managing Director of IT Quality and Regulatory Compliance for Hawkins Point

Hawkins Point has recently added Brian Black to their leadership team as the Managing Director of IT Quality and Regulatory Compliance practice. Brian's focus is delivering Quality and Compliance solutions. This addition to the leadership team will complement Hawkins Point's focus on serving the organizations and people in Life Sciences. Black has held various roles during his career but said that being with Hawkins Point is his dream job. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190212005783/en/ Brian Black of Hawkins Point Partners (Photo: Business Wire) To begin this position with Hawkins Point, Black plans to "focus on the agenda of success" to grow the practice and support an evolutionary growth roadmap for the company. He is thrilled to be able to impact the company by bringing deep expertise in this mission critical competency and by building the framework and tools to serve Hawkins Point clients. For Black, the transition into this role was nothing short of natural. He had been seeking a key leadership position that allowed him to leverage his talents to develop a practice using his vision of quality and compliance operations, and to augment the significant growth that Hawkins Point has already achieved over the past few years



As mentioned previously, this position is his self-proclaimed "dream job" because he will be able to "put his fingerprints on this competency within the Life Sciences industry," and watch the effects unfold before his eyes. His job duties include business development and service delivery for all Quality and Compliance solutions. Throughout his career, he has worked in the Pharmaceutical, Bio Tech and Bio Pharma fields. He's served as a senior leader in global quality and IT operations at several of the 10 largest Pharmaceutical companies in the world. Black started his own consulting firm in 2003, that he continued to operate for 15 years. He came on board with Hawkins Point in October of 2018 as a Senior Consultant, with plans of being promoted to his current position. Now as Managing Director of IT Quality and Regulatory Compliance, he will lead this practice to have a transformational effect on the Life Sciences industry quality and compliance model.

Black earned his degree from Westchester State University as a Business Management major with a Finance minor. His extensive experience will serve him well in this role. He is certified and a member of ISEP and ASQ (American Society for Quality.) He is a self-proclaimed "workaholic," but places a strong emphasis on family life as well. In his spare time, you can find him doing many projects at home with his wife and four children. The Hawkins Point team is looking forward to the impact Black will make in regards to growth and excellence in serving Life Sciences organizations. Black says he has already seen an impact since his start with the company and looks forward to growing alongside the rest of the team. Hawkins Point encourages you to get to know more about Black's new role with their company as he contributes to Hawkins Point's significant growth in the Life Sciences industry in the Greater Boston and surrounding community. About Hawkins Point Hawkins Point proudly serves the Life Sciences community and has had the privilege over many years of working with countless professionals who consistently strive to improve the quality of life for patients every day, across multiple medical conditions and challenges that lead to life-altering therapies. Hawkins Point Partners is a team of dedicated professionals who craft solutions to address their clients' business challenges through the appropriate use and implementation of technology. In their 6 years as a company, they have been locally and nationally recognized for their success and growth. They were recognized in Inc500's list of America's fastest-growing private companies in both 2017 and 2018 and also named the 6th fastest-growing private company in the Boston Business Journal's Fast 50 List. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190212005783/en/

