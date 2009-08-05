|
|[February 12, 2019]
|
New Managing Director of IT Quality and Regulatory Compliance for Hawkins Point
Hawkins Point has recently added Brian Black to their leadership team as
the Managing Director of IT Quality and Regulatory Compliance practice.
Brian's focus is delivering Quality and Compliance solutions. This
addition to the leadership team will complement Hawkins Point's focus on
serving the organizations and people in Life Sciences. Black has held
various roles during his career but said that being with Hawkins Point
is his dream job.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190212005783/en/
Brian Black of Hawkins Point Partners (Photo: Business Wire)
To begin this position with Hawkins Point, Black plans to "focus on the
agenda of success" to grow the practice and support an evolutionary
growth roadmap for the company. He is thrilled to be able to impact the
company by bringing deep expertise in this mission critical competency
and by building the framework and tools to serve Hawkins Point clients.
For Black, the transition into this role was nothing short of natural.
He had been seeking a key leadership position that allowed him to
leverage his talents to develop a practice using his vision of quality
and compliance operations, and to augment the significant growth that
Hawkins Point has already achieved over the past few years
As mentioned previously, this position is his self-proclaimed "dream
job" because he will be able to "put his fingerprints on this competency
within the Life Sciences industry," and watch the effects unfold before
his eyes. His job duties include business development and service
delivery for all Quality and Compliance solutions.
Throughout his career, he has worked in the Pharmaceutical, Bio Tech and
Bio Pharma fields. He's served as a senior leader in global quality and
IT operations at several of the 10 largest Pharmaceutical companies in
the world. Black started his own consulting firm in 2003, that he
continued to operate for 15 years. He came on board with Hawkins Point
in October of 2018 as a Senior Consultant, with plans of being promoted
to his current position. Now as Managing Director of IT Quality and
Regulatory Compliance, he will lead this practice to have a
transformational effect on the Life Sciences industry quality and
compliance model.
Black earned his degree from Westchester State University as a Business
Management major with a Finance minor. His extensive experience will
serve him well in this role. He is certified and a member of ISEP and
ASQ (American Society for Quality.)
He is a self-proclaimed "workaholic," but places a strong emphasis on
family life as well. In his spare time, you can find him doing many
projects at home with his wife and four children.
The Hawkins Point team is looking forward to the impact Black will make
in regards to growth and excellence in serving Life Sciences
organizations. Black says he has already seen an impact since his start
with the company and looks forward to growing alongside the rest of the
team.
Hawkins Point encourages you to
get to know more about Black's new role with their company as he
contributes to Hawkins Point's significant growth in the Life Sciences
industry in the Greater Boston and surrounding community.
About Hawkins Point
Hawkins Point proudly serves the Life Sciences community and has had the
privilege over many years of working with countless professionals who
consistently strive to improve the quality of life for patients every
day, across multiple medical conditions and challenges that lead to
life-altering therapies. Hawkins Point Partners is a team of dedicated
professionals who craft solutions to address their clients' business
challenges through the appropriate use and implementation of technology.
In their 6 years as a company, they have been locally and nationally
recognized for their success and growth. They were recognized in
Inc500's list of America's fastest-growing private companies in both
2017 and 2018 and also named the 6th fastest-growing private company in
the Boston Business Journal's Fast 50 List.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190212005783/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]