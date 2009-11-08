[February 12, 2019] New Master Lock® Vault Enterprise Streamlines Access Management For New Home Construction

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Master Lock is changing the way builders securely manage access in new home construction. The global security leader will introduce Master Lock Vault Enterprise to the home-building industry at the world's largest annual light construction show, Feb. 19-21, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Integrating easy-to-use software with Bluetooth®-enabled security devices, Master Lock Vault Enterprise delivers advanced security and streamlined access management – all while eliminating the cost, security risks and complexity of physical key management. "Many individuals require access to new home construction sites, equipment and properties, which creates security and operational headaches for builders," said Rebecca Smith, vice president of marketing. "Master Lock Vault Enterprise solves these challenges by turning your smartphone into the key and allowing builders to manage access to many locks and many users in real time." Builders can incorporate Master Lock Vault Enterprise at every stage of new home builds – from construction to selling. Through the web interface, remotely grant and manage access to jobsites and equipment for work crews and contractors. When homes are ready for sale, conveniently share access with selling staff or real estate agents for property showings. Authorized personnel then access these secured areas via the mobile app on their smartphones. Master Lock Vault Enterprise offers the following features and benefits to building professionals: Remote access management: Issue and revoke access to jobsites, equipment and properties in real time, or schedule temporary, permanent or future access, via the web interface, optimizing schduling and enhancing security.

Issue and revoke access to jobsites, equipment and properties in real time, or schedule temporary, permanent or future access, via the web interface, optimizing schduling and enhancing security. Complete access reporting: Easily monitor who accessed the locks and when with robust data and audit trails that increase accountability.

Easily monitor who accessed the locks and when with robust data and audit trails that increase accountability. Keyless security: Gain peace of mind because the solution eliminates the need to distribute physical keys, which pose security risks if lost or copied.



Master Lock Vault Enterprise is compatible with the brand's full portfolio of Bluetooth-enabled security devices with various applications throughout a build: Master Lock Portable Bluetooth Lock Box 5440ENT easily installs over a door knob or attaches to a fence to secure keys or key cards for jobsite gates, storage buildings and homes for property showings.

Master Lock Wall Mount Bluetooth Lock Box 5441ENT installs to buildings, storage facilities and equipment to provide a permanent option for securing access to keys or key cards.

Master Lock Outdoor Bluetooth Padlock 4401LHENT secures gates, storage units, tool cases and trailers. Its durable, reliable and weather-resistant design makes it ideal for outdoor commercial operations.

Master Lock Indoor Bluetooth Padlock 4400ENT secures storage cabinets, tool cribs and equipment lockers. International Builders' Show attendees are invited to stop by the joint Master Lock/Therma-Tru booth (#C5236) for a hands-on demonstration. Master Lock Vault Enterprise and Bluetooth Lock Boxes and Padlocks are available for purchase now. To learn more and request additional information, visit: MasterLock.com/solutions/Vault.

