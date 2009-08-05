|
[February 12, 2019]
New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces Pricing of 3,750,000 Shares of Common Stock
New Mountain Finance Corporation (the "Company") (NYSE:NMFC) announced
today that it has priced an underwritten offering of 3,750,000 shares of
its common stock at a public offering price of $13.57 per share. The
Company's investment adviser, New Mountain Finance Advisers BDC, L.L.C.
(the "Adviser"), has agreed to bear the sales load of $0.42 per share
payable to the underwriters. In addition, the Adviser has agreed to pay
the underwriters an additional supplemental payment of $0.18 per share,
which reflects the difference between the actual public offering price
of $13.57 per share and the net proceeds of $13.75 per share received by
the Company in this offering. The net amount received by the Company is
believed to be in excess of book value and is therefore accretive to
shareholders. The closing of the offering is subject to customary
closing conditions and is expected to take place on February 14,
2019. In connection with the offering, the Company has granted the
underwriters for the offering an option to purchase up to an additional
562,500 shares of the Company's common stock.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering primarily
for new investments in portfolio companies in accordance with its
investment objective and strategies. The Company may also use a portion
of such net proceeds for other general corporate purposes, including to
temporarily repay indebtedness (which will be subject to re-borrowing),
and other working capital needs.
The joint-lead book-running managers for the offering are Wells Fargo (News - Alert)
Securities, LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company. The co-managers
are Janney Montgomery Scott LLC and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment
objectives, risks and charges and expenses of the Company before
investing. The preliminary prospectus supplement, dated February 11,
2019, and accompanying prospectus, dated July 13, 2018, each of which
has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, contain a
descrition of these matters and other important information about the Company
and should be read carefully before investing.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in this offering or any
other securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities or any
other securities referred to in this press release in any state in which
such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration
or qualification under the securities laws of any state.
A shelf registration statement relating to these securities is on
file with and has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange
Commission. The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus and a
related prospectus supplement, copies of which may be obtained, when
available, from Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate
Department, 375 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10152-4077, or by calling
(800) 326-5897, or by email: cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com;
or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick
Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn:
Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by
calling (866) 471-2526, sending a request via facsimile at (212)
902-9316, or by email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.
About New Mountain Finance Corporation
New Mountain Finance Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified and
externally managed investment company that has elected to be regulated
as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of
1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to generate
current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and
origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure,
including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine
securities. The Company's first lien debt may include traditional first
lien senior secured loans or unitranche loans. Unitranche loans combine
characteristics of traditional first lien senior secured loans as well
as second lien and subordinated loans. Unitranche loans will expose the
Company to the risks associated with second lien and subordinated loans
to the extent it invests in the "last out" tranche. In some cases, the
investments may also include small equity interests. The Company's
investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, New
Mountain Finance Advisers BDC, L.L.C., which is an investment adviser
registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements",
which relate to future events or our future operations, performance or
financial condition. Forward-looking statements include statements
regarding our intentions related to the offering discussed in this press
release, including the use of proceeds from the offering. These
statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or
results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results
and outcomes may differ materially from those anticipated in the
forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors,
including those described from time to time in our filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission or factors that are beyond our
control. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or
revise any forward-looking statements made herein, unless required to do
so by law. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the time of
this press release.
