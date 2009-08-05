[February 12, 2019] New Progress Survey Reveals Key Data Connectivity Blockers as Organizations Migrate to the Cloud

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced the results of its 2018 Data Connectivity Survey. In the fifth annual survey, more than 1,400 business and IT professionals in various roles across industries and geographies shared their insights on the latest trends within the rapidly changing enterprise data market. The findings revealed five data-related areas of primary importance for organizations as they migrate to the cloud: data integration, real-time hybrid connectivity, data security, standards-based technology and open analytics. Significant findings from the survey include: Data integration has become the #1 challenge, with nearly 50% of respondents pinpointing ever-increasing disparate data sources as a major pain point.

44% of respondents are worried about integrating cloud data with on-premises data, making real-time hybrid connectivity critical.

Increased data security vulnerabilities, penalties and regulations are creating new challenges and opportunities for data integration. More than 65% of survey respondents said they must comply with one or more standards.

Standards-based access is growing in popularity as the number of data sources continues to grow at a rapid pace. Over 50% of survey respondents are currently using ODBC and/or REST. REST APIs have become the standard framework for application integration. An impressive 65% of respondents are opting for REST/web APIs for databases.

The concept of open analytics is on the rise as organizations seek to query cloud applications with their favorite analytics tool or programming language. On average, organizations are using 2.5 different BI reporting tools, underscoring the need for universal BI connectors to support a variety of needs.

Relational databases are still critical for many enterprises, as SQL Server (55%), MySQL (40% and Oracle (News - Alert) (37%) are still in active use for most of the businesses surveyed.



"Enterprises are looking to release the power of their data for competitive advantage, while upholding the highest standards for data security," said John Ainsworth, SVP, Core Products, Progress. "Disparate data sources, migration to the cloud, self-service BI demands, and increasing government regulations create challenges for every organization. Progress DataDirect helps customers to overcome these challenges and create the next generation of powerful data solutions and business applications." To read the full Data Connectivity Survey report findings, click here.

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) offers the leading platform for developing and deploying strategic business applications. We enable customers and partners to deliver modern, high-impact digital experiences with a fraction of the effort, time and cost. Progress offers powerful tools for easily building adaptive user experiences across any type of device or touchpoint, award-winning machine learning that enables cognitive capabilities to be a part of any application, the flexibility of a serverless cloud to deploy modern apps, business rules, web content management, plus leading data connectivity technology. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000 enterprise customers, and two million developers rely on Progress to power their applications.

