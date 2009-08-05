|
|[February 12, 2019]
|
New Progress Survey Reveals Key Data Connectivity Blockers as Organizations Migrate to the Cloud
Progress
(NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and
digital experience technologies, today announced the results of its 2018
Data Connectivity Survey. In the fifth annual survey, more than 1,400
business and IT professionals in various roles across industries and
geographies shared their insights on the latest trends within the
rapidly changing enterprise data market. The findings revealed five
data-related areas of primary importance for organizations as they
migrate to the cloud: data integration, real-time hybrid connectivity,
data security, standards-based technology and open analytics.
Significant findings from the survey include:
-
Data integration has become the #1 challenge, with nearly 50% of
respondents pinpointing ever-increasing disparate data sources as a
major pain point.
-
44% of respondents are worried about integrating cloud data with
on-premises data, making real-time hybrid connectivity critical.
-
Increased data security vulnerabilities, penalties and regulations are
creating new challenges and opportunities for data integration. More
than 65% of survey respondents said they must comply with one or more
standards.
-
Standards-based access is growing in popularity as the number of data
sources continues to grow at a rapid pace. Over 50% of survey
respondents are currently using ODBC and/or REST.
-
REST APIs have become the standard framework for application
integration. An impressive 65% of respondents are opting for REST/web
APIs for databases.
-
The concept of open analytics is on the rise as organizations seek to
query cloud applications with their favorite analytics tool or
programming language. On average, organizations are using 2.5
different BI reporting tools, underscoring the need for universal BI
connectors to support a variety of needs.
-
Relational databases are still critical for many enterprises, as SQL
Server (55%), MySQL (40% and Oracle (News - Alert) (37%) are still in active use for
most of the businesses surveyed.
"Enterprises are looking to release the power of their data for
competitive advantage, while upholding the highest standards for data
security," said John Ainsworth, SVP, Core Products, Progress. "Disparate
data sources, migration to the cloud, self-service BI demands, and
increasing government regulations create challenges for every
organization. Progress DataDirect helps customers to overcome these
challenges and create the next generation of powerful data solutions and
business applications."
To read the full Data Connectivity Survey report findings, click here.
Additional Resources
About Progress
Progress
(NASDAQ: PRGS) offers the leading platform for developing and deploying
strategic business applications. We enable customers and partners to
deliver modern, high-impact digital experiences with a fraction of the
effort, time and cost. Progress offers powerful tools for easily
building adaptive user experiences across any type of device or
touchpoint, award-winning machine learning that enables cognitive
capabilities to be a part of any application, the flexibility of a
serverless cloud to deploy modern apps, business rules, web content
management, plus leading data connectivity technology. Over 1,700
independent software vendors, 100,000 enterprise customers, and two
million developers rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn
about Progress at www.progress.com or
+1-800-477-6473.
Progress and DataDirect are trademarks or registered trademarks of
Progress Software (News - Alert) Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or
affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained
herein are the property of their respective owners.
