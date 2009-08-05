[February 11, 2019] New Management Structure of Sony Interactive Entertainment

TOKYO and SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Corporation and Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) today announced that SIE Deputy President Jim Ryan will be appointed President and CEO of SIE effective April 1, 2019. Current SIE President and CEO John (Tsuyoshi) Kodera will dedicate his focus on creating innovative user experiences and further enhancing the network area as Deputy President of SIE. At the same time, Jim Ryan will also assume the role of Representative Director and President of SIE's Japan-based legal entity, Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc., and John Kodera will be its Representative Director and Deputy President. Jim Ryan will report directly to Kenichiro Yoshida, President and CEO of Sony Corporation. Comment from Kenichiro Yoshida:

"Our Game & Network Services business has grown into the Sony Group's largest business in terms of both sales and operating income. Furthermore, our business in this domain holds significant importance as our growth driver going forward. At the same time, this industry is relentlessly fast-moving, and to remain the market leader, we must constantly evolve ourselves with a sense of urgency. Based on extensive discussions with John, I have decided to change the management structure of SIE to ensure sustainable evolution of the PlayStation platform and further growth of the network area. Jim Ran has been long committed to the growth of the PlayStation business for the last 25 years. I believe that this new structure – where Jim will manage SIE's overall organization and operations, and which will allow John to focus on the key mission to further develop PlayStation Network (PSN) that has now grown into an immensely large platform with over 90 million Monthly Active Users worldwide – will enable SIE to accelerate its innovation and evolution even further. Moving forward, I also have expectations for John to lead the Sony Group's DX (Digital Transformation) strategy drawing on his wealth of experience with PSN, in addition to his mission at SIE."



Comment from John Kodera:

"I have been discussing with Yoshida-san the need to drive SIE to the next phase in our rapidly changing business environment, and realize the evolution of the PlayStation platform and further enriching the user experiences made possible through the network, which is an essential value that people expect in the entertainment PlayStation provides. As a result, we have concluded that the best direction is for Jim to take the helm of the overall management of SIE, and for me to spearhead the network area to continue creating innovative services and experiences, where competition continues to intensify with many new players joining the business. Jim has extensive knowledge around the game business and industry, as well as deep understanding of the PlayStation culture and strengths. I am confident that he will lead us to greater success as CEO of SIE. I will continue to support Jim by contributing to further strengthening user engagement, and to the overall growth of the PlayStation business. I also aim to leverage my experience and accumulated expertise to contribute to strengthening the Sony Group's DX (Digital Transformation) strategy." Comment from Jim Ryan:

"It's a huge honor to be asked to take on the role of President and CEO of SIE. I've seen the PlayStation business grow and change massively since the very early days, and I hope to be able to put that experience to good use in reinforcing the foundations of the Game & Network Service business, and in evolving the entertainment that PlayStation offers to its engaged and passionate community. Working with John and the SIE team around the world, I am committed to strengthening relations with our business partners, and to continuing to provide the ultimate interactive entertainment experiences that make PlayStation the Best Place to Play."

Jim Ryan joined Sony Interactive Entertainment's Europe-based legal entity, Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe (SIEE) -- which was then Sony Computer Entertainment Europe -- in 1994. Since then, he has held a number of senior positions at the company. In 2011, he was appointed President of SIEE with responsibility for leading the PlayStation® business in more than 100 territories across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Oceania. He also served as Head of Global Sales and Marketing at SIE since April 2016. He has been Deputy President of SIE since January 2018, and has supported John Kodera in developing the PlayStation business. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-management-structure-of-sony-interactive-entertainment-300793557.html SOURCE Sony Interactive Entertainment

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]