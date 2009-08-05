[February 11, 2019] New Globant Report Highlights Advantages of Implementing Blockchain Technology to Help Drive Business Goals

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, released its 2019 Blockchain Technology Business Guide -- a resource for organizations considering investing in blockchain integrations. The report found that while 64 percent of organizations surveyed already consider blockchain a current tech initiative, enthusiasm toward blockchain has yet to translate into readiness. Less than half of surveyed organizations (46 percent) feel prepared to effectively use blockchain to improve their internal operations. To better understand business perspectives about blockchain, Globant surveyed over 650 senior level decision makers in marketing, IT and operations about their priorities and goals for blockchain technology. The report places a focus on determining what steps organizations need to take to go from being excited about blockchain to executing on blockchain. "Blockchain implementation is different for every organization, so it's imperative for business leaders to have a unified idea of what their integration will look like," said Diego Tartara, CTO Latin America at Globant. "The technology as such usually requires a shift in paradigm to adopt it, thus sharing core objectives for the technology is key for a uccessful blockchain integration. "



The report outlines the state of blockchain investment and the pain points for adoption. Key takeaways include: Most organizations are in the early stages of blockchain initiatives: Forty-two percent of organizations surveyed are still in the discovery phase of their blockchain journey. Meanwhile, only one-fourth of organizations (28 percent) have selected their first vendor or have already moved on to another provider.

Blockchain technology provides an opportunity to improve inefficient data systems: Ninety percent of organizations report they waste time daily tracking down or sharing digital information, and almost one-in-four (24 percent) of these organizations waste over an hour of time. Blockchain technology can help decentralize data for easier access and sharing.

The presence of blockchain can help boost consumer confidence: 71 percent of decision makers believe that the implementation of blockchain technology can help boost customers' confidence in an organization's ability to protect their data. "Blockchain brings a whole new level of accessibility and trust to an organization's digital information," said Alvaro Gareppe, technical director at Globant. "While before companies struggled to find information buried in inefficient digital systems, blockchain technologies decentralize information in a way that allows for much faster sharing of company assets. Similarly, blockchain can help build trust both internally and externally."

To download the full 2019 Blockchain Technology Business Guide and learn about how organizations can implement blockchain, visit https://mkt.globant.com/Blockchain2019 About Globant

We are a digitally native company where innovation, design and engineering meet scale. We use the latest technologies in the digital and cognitive field to empower organizations in every aspect. Globant has more than 7,800 professionals and we are present in 13 countries working for companies like LinkedIn, BBVA, EA, and Coca Cola, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader of Digital Strategy Consulting Services by IDC MarketScape report (2016 and 2017)

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford . For more information, visit www.globant.com . View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-globant-report-highlights-advantages-of-implementing-blockchain-technology-to-help-drive-business-goals-300793215.html SOURCE Globant

