|[February 11, 2019]
New Mexico's Statewide Care Collaboration Program to be Featured at HIMSS19
Collective
Medical delivering the nation's largest and most effective network
for care collaboration, is pleased to announce that Beth Landon,
director of policy for the New
Mexico Hospital Association (NMHA), and Dr. Benjamin Zaniello, chief
medical officer of Collective Medical, will be presenting results of New
Mexico's statewide care coordination initiative at the 2019 HIMSS
Conference in Orlando, Florida.
The session, titled "New
Mexico Reduces Avoidable ED Visits with Technology," will take place
at 4:00pm ET on Thursday, February 14, 2019 in room W206A of the Orange (News - Alert)
County Convention Center. The session will also be livestreamed and fed
into the HIMSS Learning Lounge as well as recorded for on-demand
playback by attendees.
New Mexico is one of the poorest states in the country, ranking 49
out of 50 in terms of economic and social well-being. It also
possesses one of the highest proportions of Medicaid beneficiaries-more
than 850,000
of New Mexico's 2.1 million population are enrolled in Medicaid. Plagued
wth devastating poverty, a stagnant economy, and drastic loss of
working population, many in New Mexico struggle to receive adequate
primary-care services and as result are often high utilizers of
emergency departments (EDs).
The increasing demand for ED services placed an unsustainable strain on
the state's already limited resources and healthcare leaders realized
the need to drastically change the dynamic of patient ED utilization.
Lack of action would risk thousands of individuals falling through the
cracks of a fragmented system.
In the session, Landon and Dr. Zaniello will discuss the steps New
Mexico's leading healthcare organizations took to embrace a new spirit
of collaboration-including the adoption of the Collective Platform
across every hospital and Medicaid-managed care organization in the
state-that allows New Mexico care teams to identify and support
vulnerable patients in real-time and at the point of care.
"Healthcare organizations across New Mexico acutely understood the
detrimental effects associated with not collaborating," says Landon.
"Collective Medical gave us a rallying point to bring both providers and
payers to the same table. It's amazing to see how, together, we can
positively impact the lives of our safety net population."
The NMHA serves as the trade association for all New Mexico hospitals.
In addition to connecting its members to a vital network of policy
makers, businesses, and influential consumer groups, NMHA also provides
a forum for addressing today's most critical health care issues. Through
the NMHA, health care leaders from every corner of the state exchange
ideas and shape the most effective policies for health care.
Collective is currently implemented across 22 states and is proven to
significantly improve patient and financial outcomes-particularly for
the safety net population. For example, the Collective Platform is used
as the technical backbone for Washington State's "ER is for Emergencies"
program. The Brookings
Institution review of Medicaid patients who visited EDs found that
the program saved $34 million in ED by 24 percent, all in the first year.
To learn more about Collective's impact visit booth 888-12 at HIMSS19 or
visit www.collectivemedical.com.
ABOUT COLLECTIVE MEDICAL
Collective Medical empowers care teams to improve patient outcomes by
closing the communication gaps that undermine patient care. With a
nationwide network engaged with every national health plan in the
country, hundreds of hospitals and health systems and tens of thousands
of providers, Collective's system-agnostic platform is trusted by care
teams to identify at-risk and complex patients and facilitate actionable
collaboration to make better care decisions and improve outcomes. Based
in Salt Lake City, Collective is proven to streamline transitions of
care, improve coordination across diverse care teams, and reduce
medically unnecessary hospital admissions. Learn more at www.collectivemedical.com
and Twitter,
Facebook,
and LinkedIn.
