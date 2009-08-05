[February 11, 2019] New Mexico's Statewide Care Collaboration Program to be Featured at HIMSS19

Collective Medical delivering the nation's largest and most effective network for care collaboration, is pleased to announce that Beth Landon, director of policy for the New Mexico Hospital Association (NMHA), and Dr. Benjamin Zaniello, chief medical officer of Collective Medical, will be presenting results of New Mexico's statewide care coordination initiative at the 2019 HIMSS Conference in Orlando, Florida. The session, titled "New Mexico Reduces Avoidable ED Visits with Technology," will take place at 4:00pm ET on Thursday, February 14, 2019 in room W206A of the Orange (News - Alert) County Convention Center. The session will also be livestreamed and fed into the HIMSS Learning Lounge as well as recorded for on-demand playback by attendees. New Mexico is one of the poorest states in the country, ranking 49 out of 50 in terms of economic and social well-being. It also possesses one of the highest proportions of Medicaid beneficiaries-more than 850,000 of New Mexico's 2.1 million population are enrolled in Medicaid. Plagued wth devastating poverty, a stagnant economy, and drastic loss of working population, many in New Mexico struggle to receive adequate primary-care services and as result are often high utilizers of emergency departments (EDs).



The increasing demand for ED services placed an unsustainable strain on the state's already limited resources and healthcare leaders realized the need to drastically change the dynamic of patient ED utilization. Lack of action would risk thousands of individuals falling through the cracks of a fragmented system. In the session, Landon and Dr. Zaniello will discuss the steps New Mexico's leading healthcare organizations took to embrace a new spirit of collaboration-including the adoption of the Collective Platform across every hospital and Medicaid-managed care organization in the state-that allows New Mexico care teams to identify and support vulnerable patients in real-time and at the point of care.

"Healthcare organizations across New Mexico acutely understood the detrimental effects associated with not collaborating," says Landon. "Collective Medical gave us a rallying point to bring both providers and payers to the same table. It's amazing to see how, together, we can positively impact the lives of our safety net population." The NMHA serves as the trade association for all New Mexico hospitals. In addition to connecting its members to a vital network of policy makers, businesses, and influential consumer groups, NMHA also provides a forum for addressing today's most critical health care issues. Through the NMHA, health care leaders from every corner of the state exchange ideas and shape the most effective policies for health care. Collective is currently implemented across 22 states and is proven to significantly improve patient and financial outcomes-particularly for the safety net population. For example, the Collective Platform is used as the technical backbone for Washington State's "ER is for Emergencies" program. The Brookings Institution review of Medicaid patients who visited EDs found that the program saved $34 million in ED by 24 percent, all in the first year.

