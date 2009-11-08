[February 11, 2019] New Healthcare IT Survey Reveals How Harnessing New Digital Technologies, IoT Systems and Device Data Are Reshaping Industry Priorities

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Healthcare IT Network Survey released today by Nyansa, Inc. based on a survey of Association for Executives in Healthcare Information Technology (AEHIT) members, revealed key insights to the host of challenges IT staff are facing as new digital and device technologies are being harnessed to enhance patient engagement, improve out­comes, speed service delivery and reduce costs. Respondents included more than 20 high-ranking healthcare IT executive AEHIT members with oversight and direct responsibility over technology and network decisions within their organizations. The report found that the monitoring and management of emerging wireless biomedical devices – and the goal of zero downtime in the wireless network – have become top priorities in healthcare organizations in improving clinician productivity and the quality of patient care. "AEHIT members care deeply about the care and safety of their patients," said Barbara Sivek, chief operating officer of the AEHIT Foundation. "Wireless biomedical devices offer many benefits, but the interconnectedness of these devices also poses security challenges that need to be addressed to provide optimal care." The report of healthcare IT executives about revealed that they are increasingly looking their organizations' use of wireless biomedical devices to improve both patient care and operational efficiency. However, as these devices proliferate, forward-looking IT organizations are recognizing that Wi-Fi quality has become a safety issue, and the need for more detailed data analytics to is now critical for ensure the highest possible performance of these care-critical devices. BIO MEDICAL DEVICE CHALLENGES As the portfoli of devices grows across the board, Healthcare IT leaders surveyed identified new network-connected biomedical devices such as EKG/ECG, patient monitoring, and imaging system as the top three new "IT devices" that will become more reliant on the wireless network over the next few years. IT professionals are assuming a larger role in managing devices but are lacking adequate performance and monitoring tools.



According to survey respondents, centralized visibility and control is a top-of-mind concern, however less than half of IT departments have visibility into, or control over, new IoT devices accessing the network. The importance of other devices is not far behind with the survey revealing broad adoption of infusion pumps, imaging tools, bedside telemetry monitors, ultrasound solutions, and Wi-Fi based clinician communications systems.

KEY REPORT FINDINGS

Security and patching are the two biggest pain points according to 80% of healthcare IT leaders surveyed.

57% of healthcare IT organizations don't have a position or policy on wired vs. wireless devices that could result in significant safety risks.

Less than 50% of healthcare IT organizations take any pro­active stance on monitoring the performance of devices critical to patient safety.

The majority of healthcare organizations surveyed, nearly 60%, are now responsible for managing these unconventional IoT machines.

More than half of the healthcare IT organizations surveyed now support biomedical devices, but few have in place the means for proactive monitoring.

IT professionals are assuming a larger role in managing devices but are lacking adequate performance and monitoring tools. The complete survey can be downloaded freely by visiting: www.nyansa.com ABOUT NYANSA

Based in Palo Alto, CA, Nyansa is a fast-growing innovator of advanced IT analytics software technology. The company is credited with developing the first full-stack, vendor-agnostic, AI-based user performance management platform called Voyance. With it, organizations are able to automate the end-to-end analysis and correlation or critical infrastructure data to improve the productivity and performance of end devices on the wired/wireless access networks. The world's largest and only public SaaS IT analytics service available today, Voyance currently analyzes user network traffic from over 17 million client devices across over 100 customer sites such as Tesla, Uber, Lululemon, Home Depot, MuleSoft, SF International Airport, Stanford, Mission Healthcare and many others. Media Contact David Callisch

Nyansa, Inc.

david@nyansa.com

+1 (408)-504-5487 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-healthcare-it-survey-reveals-how-harnessing-new-digital-technologies-iot-systems-and-device-data-are-reshaping-industry-priorities-300792812.html SOURCE Nyansa, Inc.

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]