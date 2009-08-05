[February 11, 2019] New Iron Mountain Custodial Records Solution Delivers Compliant Retention and Disposal of Health Records for Closing Healthcare Facilities

BOSTON, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), the global leader in storage and information management services is proud to announce a major enhancement to its Custodial Records Solution. Developed for physician practices, clinics and hospitals - that are closing their facilities, this solution ensures compliance with records retention and destruction requirements as well as privacy and security requirements though a HIPAA-compliant digital and physical medical records solution. Iron Mountain's pre-paid Custodial Records Solution indexes and stores physical and electronic records in a highly secure, HIPAA-compliant manner. Physical records are stored in secure facilities that provide 24/7 central monitoring; while electronic records are stored utilizing Iron Mountain's Iron Cloud™ storage solution. When patient records are needed, they are released to patients or authorized requesters in accordance with industry regulations and privacy and security standards. Once the retention requirements are met, all records are securely and defensibly destroyed. "When providers make the hard decision to close a practice or facility, they have many things to worry about," said Jeff Forbes, Vice President for Business and Customer Development, Healthcare for Iron Mountain. "With Iron Mountain's Custodial Records Solutions, we have removed the worry around what will happen to the patient records associated with those practices or facilities. You can be confident that those records will be cared for in full compliance with all HIPAA regulations and released in accordance to industry standards and with authorized access for those who need it." To learn more about Iron Mountain's Custodial Records Solution, visit Iron Mountain.com/Custodial Records.



About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include information management, digital transformation, secure storage, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a digital way of working. Visit http://www.ironmountain.com for more information. Media Contact :

