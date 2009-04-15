[February 07, 2019] New Relic to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR), provider of real-time insights for software-driven businesses, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Mark Sachleben will present at the following upcoming investor conferences: Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. PT.

JMP Securities (News - Alert) Technology Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. PT.

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 2:40 p.m. PT.

Raymond James 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at 9:50 a.m. ET. Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible rom the investor relations page of the New Relic website at http://ir.newrelic.com. Following the events, replays will be made available at the same location.



About New Relic New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com.

