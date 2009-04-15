|
|[February 07, 2019]
New Relic to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR), provider of real-time insights for
software-driven businesses, today announced that Chief Financial Officer
Mark Sachleben will present at the following upcoming investor
conferences:
-
Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference in San Francisco on
Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. PT.
-
JMP Securities (News - Alert) Technology Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday,
February 26, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. PT.
-
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco
on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 2:40 p.m. PT.
-
Raymond James 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference in
Orlando on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at 9:50 a.m. ET.
Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible rom the investor
relations page of the New Relic website at http://ir.newrelic.com.
Following the events, replays will be made available at the same
location.
