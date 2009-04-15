|
|[February 07, 2019]
|
New Majesco Research Underscores Three Paths to the Future of Insurance
Majesco (NYSE American: MJCO), a global provider of cloud insurance
platform software for insurance business transformation, today announced
the release of a new thought leadership report, Strategic
Priorities 2019: Accelerating the Paths to the Future of Insurance,
based on its fourth annual survey of insurers across all sizes and lines
of business.
The research underscores the contrast between insurance leaders who are
embracing disruption to modernize and optimize their existing business
while focusing on their customer and the external market by creating new
business models, products and services - compared to "fast-followers"
and laggards who are focused on internal operational improvements for
legacy business models.
The results from the survey provide a strategic lens into the insurance
industry with regard to the distinctly different views and approaches
being taken by insurers. The report makes clear that when it comes to
leadership in an industry facing ongoing, rapid change and disruption,
speed and responsiveness matter.
In particular, the trends and initiatives tracked over the last four
years reveal three distinct paths that have significant implications to
growth and future relevance. The three paths include:
-
Modernize Existing Business: Replace legacy systems in a
private or public cloud to keep and grow today's business.
-
Optimize Business Today: Create new digital capabilities to
protect and grow today's customer base.
-
Create New Business for Tomorrow: Build new business models for
a new generation of customers and products.
"Reinventing the business in the face of dramatic industry change
demands bold moves that require leadership, confidence, expertise and
speed," commented Denise Garth, SVP of Strategic Marketing, Industry
Relations and Innovation at Majesco. "The result is the elimination
of what we term the 'knowing - doing' gap and the acceleration of
growth. We see this with 'early movers' who are pathfinders
experimenting with new business models, products and services that are
capturing customer and market attention and growth opportunities. In
contrast, fast followers and laggards will have dwindling options. Speed
and leadership matter in a fast-changing market."
Analysis of the survey reveals three segments of insurers that align to
these three paths: Leaders, Followers and Laggards. Leaders are
laser-focused on modernizing and optimizing their existing business
while at the same time creating a new business for the future. Followers
are somewhat behind Leaders - but yet have a gap that has not made
progress, placing them at risk given the pace of change. Laggards are
significantly behind, placing their business at risk given the pace of
change in the industry and the growing gap to Leaders and Followers.
This report will help insurance leadership ask critical questions about
which path their company is taking to the future. Are they a leader, a
fast follower or laggard? Do they have a knowing - doing gap? What bets
are they making? Are they modernizing, optimizing or creating the
future? Are they clearly focused on the future or overstretched and
preoccupied with today?
The thought leadership report is available to download on the Majesco
website, or you can request a copy by emailing info@majesco.com.
