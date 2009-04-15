|
New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Enhances Digital and Payments Capabilities in Move to Fiserv
Fiserv,
Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services
technology solutions, today announced that New York Community Bancorp,
Inc., (NYSE:NYCB), the parent company of New York Community Bank, a
$51.2 billion in assets financial institution based in Westbury, New
York, will advance its retail banking and commercial lending
capabilities by converting to a modern, real-time core platform and
integrated suite of digital banking and payment solutions from Fiserv.
The Bank will also move from in-house processing to an ASP model hosted
by Fiserv to enhance efficiency, simplify operations and support
continued growth.
New York Community Bank is the leading producer of multi-family loans in
New York City and the largest regional bank headquartered in New York by
assets. The Bank serves customers in New York, New Jersey, Florida,
Ohio, and Arizona through a network of more than 250 branches. Having
grown in part through a series of acquisitions, the Bank was looking for
a technology partner to help them simplify operations, consolidate a
broad range of solutions and provide the people and resources to meet
the Bank's current and future needs.
"Modernizing and streamlining our technology with Fiserv will enable us
to meet the heightened digital expectations of depositors and commercial
customers while enhancing efficiency and strengthening our competitive
position," said Barbara Tosi-Renna, Assistant Chief Operating Officer,
New York Community Bancorp, Inc. "We chose Fiserv because their
solutions, integration and expertise put us in the strongest position to
succeed in our fast-changing marketplace."
New York Community Bank will move to DNA®,
a continuously available real-time core platform built on an open
architecture, and add integrated digital solutions from Fiserv including Commercial
CenterSM for commercia cash management and business
banking, and the open, real-time Dovetail
Payments Platform. The Bank also will move existing in-house
solutions including the Corillian
Online® and Mobiliti™
digital banking solutions from Fiserv to the Bank's new outsourced
environment.
By providing a professionally managed data center and strong suite of
integrated solutions, Fiserv is enabling New York Community Bank to
deliver an anytime, anywhere banking experience with enhanced digital,
business and cash management capabilities to serve its expanding
commercial customer base.
"Fiserv is committed to enabling financial institutions to grow and
succeed in an always-connected financial world," said Todd Horvath,
president, Bank Solutions, Fiserv. "New York Community Bank has found a
successful niche and is refining their delivery of customer-focused
capabilities through technology that enables innovation, efficiency and
differentiation that leads to competitive advantage."
Fiserv is the U.S. market leader in account processing services, and
more than one-third of U.S. financial institutions rely on Fiserv for
account processing solutions and expertise. DNA is the first open, core
banking platform built for collaboration and has been recognized
by industry-leading analysts for its technology, user experience and
breadth of functionality.
In a world that is moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients
deliver solutions that are in step with the way people live and work
today - financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.
About New York Community Bancorp, Inc.
Based in Westbury, NY, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a leading
producer of multi-family loans on non-luxury, rent-regulated apartment
buildings in New York City, and the parent of New York Community Bank.
At December 31, 2018, the Company reported assets of $51.9 billion,
loans of $40.2 billion, deposits of $30.8 billion, and stockholders'
equity of $6.7 billion.
Reflecting its growth through a series of acquisitions, the Company
operates 252 branches through eight local divisions, each with a history
of service and strength: Queens County Savings Bank, Roslyn Savings
Bank, Richmond County Savings Bank, Roosevelt Savings Bank, and Atlantic
Bank in New York; Garden State Community Bank in New Jersey; Ohio
Savings Bank in Ohio; and AmTrust Bank in Florida and Arizona.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) enables clients worldwide to create and
deliver financial services experiences in step with the way people live
and work today. For 35 years, Fiserv has been a trusted leader in
financial services technology, helping clients achieve best-in-class
results by driving quality and innovation in payments, processing
services, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and
insights and optimization. Fiserv is a member of the FORTUNE®
500 and has been named among the FORTUNE Magazine World's Most Admired
Companies® for six consecutive years, recognized for strength
of business model, people management, social responsibility and
innovation leadership. Visit fiserv.com
and follow on social media for more information and the latest company
news.
