[February 06, 2019] New Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academy Breaks Ground in Rosenberg Area

DULUTH, Ga., Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies welcomed their newest location to the Rosenburg, Texas area under the ownership of Arun and Kay Singh. The new owners, alongside Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies corporate members, broke ground in a ceremony hosted on January 28th at 11:30 AM. The ceremony was held on the land that will soon become the Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academy of Rosenburg, which is located at 502 FM 2977, Rosenberg, TX 77469. Arun and Kay are excited to open their premier daycare facility for children ages 6 weeks through 12 years old. Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academy of Rosenberg expects to open in 2019 to serve the local community for all their early care and education needs. The new location will use advanced technology including a STEAM lab, SMART board, ABC Mouse, and a proprietary curriculum for children of all ages, among other amenities. At the groundbreaking ceremony hosted on January 28th were pecial guests including Kids 'R' Kids International co-founders Pat and Janice Vinson, CEO David Vinson, and VPO Sasha Vinson, Fortbend County Judge Honorable Mr. K. P. George, Rosenberg city council member Mr. Isaac Davila and City of Rosenberg Assistant Economic Development Director Mr. Jeremy Heath. In a statement Mr. Arun said "Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academy is not a typical childcare center. Being parents ourselves, we understand the importance of well-balanced programs providing strong educational foundation and holistic care for every child. Our curriculum takes the best from various learning philosophies and is enhanced with the latest techniques to boost the education of a young learner. We are proud to bring this state-of-the-art learning academy to Rosenberg."



About Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies

Headquartered in the North Atlanta suburb of Duluth, Georgia, Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies provide a secure, nurturing, and educational environment for children to bloom into responsible, considerate, and contributing members of society. With over 170 Academies in 17 states, Kids 'R' Kids International® is a family-owned organization that ranks in the top three franchised early childhood education centers nationwide (www.kidsrkids.com). If you are interested in joining the Kids 'R' Kids Family by owning and operating your very own preschool, you can contact them through www.kidsrkidsfranchise.com.

