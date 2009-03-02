|
|[February 06, 2019]
New Report Reveals IT and Cybersecurity Leaders Are Not Confident In Their Organizations' Ability To Protect Data In The Cloud
Guardian today announced the release of Trends
in Cloud Data Security: The Data Perimeter of Hybrid Clouds1,
research conducted by the Enterprise Strategy Group (News - Alert) (ESG) to examine
data retention challenges encountered by organizations with hybrid cloud
infrastructures. The research, commissioned by Digital Guardian and
other technology vendors, revealed that organizations are shifting data
to public clouds before they're able to secure it, and that 50% of
survey respondents know their organizations have lost public
cloud-resident data.
Hybrid cloud infrastructures present unique data challenges because
multiple users are simultaneously accessing several environments from
different geographical locations. To examine trends in data security
priorities created by these challenges, ESG surveyed 392 IT and
cybersecurity professionals at organizations in North America across a
range of industries, including manufacturing, financial services and
healthcare, among others.
Additional key findings of the survey include:
75% of respondents believe that more than 20% of their organization's
sensitive data stored in public cloud services is insufficiently
secured;
Of those organizations who experienced, or suspect they have
experienced loss of public cloud-resident data,
33% said data loss was caused by employees uploading sensitive
data to IT-led cloud services;
26% cited data loss due to theft from attackers masquerading as
employees with stolen credentials;
83% of respondents plan on increasing data security spend in the next
12 months;
33% of respondents have procured and employed, or plan on procuring
and employing in the next 12 months, data loss prevention, data
discovery, and data classification tools, as a direct result of public
cloud services usage
"Our research sows an increasing amount of sensitive data is shifting
to public clouds, and that a large amount of sensitive data is
insufficiently secured," said Doug Cahill, ESG Group Senior Analyst and
Group Director. "There are a variety of contributing factors to this,
including improper data classification and lack of visibility related to
data movement between network perimeters, and cloud services. The good
news is that IT and cybersecurity leaders know they must make
investments in data loss detection, prevention, and response, and most
organizations expect to increase their spending over the next 12 months
to obtain these solutions."
The Digital
Guardian Data Protection Platform integrates Data Loss Prevention
(DLP) with Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) technology to protect
sensitive data from all threats regardless of whether they originate
inside or outside the organization. Digital Guardian's technology
enables organizations to adopt public cloud services with confidence by
maintaining the visibility and control needed to protect what's
important and support compliance for data assets moving throughout
hybrid cloud environments.
In addition, Digital
Guardian Cloud Data Protection can assist with data loss in the
cloud. Via direct API integration Digital Guardian can discover,
classify and protect data in cloud storage applications like Accellion,
Box, Citrix ShareFile, Egnyte, and Microsoft (News - Alert) Office 365. Additionally
Digital Guardian Cloud Data Protection can integrate with leading cloud
storage providers like CipherCloud and Netskope to scan a broader set of
cloud apps, enable encryption, removal, or other automated remediation
of sensitive data before it is loaded to the cloud. Data that is already
stored in the cloud can be scanned and audited at any time.
To download Trends in Cloud Data Security: The Data Perimeter of
Hybrid Clouds, visit here: https://info.digitalguardian.com/analyst-report-esg-2019-trends-in-cloud-security.html
To learn more about Digital Guardian Cloud Data Protection, read the
data sheet here.
1 Source (News - Alert): ESG Research Survey: Trends in Cloud Data
Security: The Data Perimeter of Hybrid Clouds, January 2019.
About Digital Guardian
Digital Guardian provides the
industry's only data protection platform that is purpose-built to stop
data theft from both insiders and external adversaries. The Digital
Guardian Data Protection Platform performs across the corporate network,
traditional endpoints, and cloud applications. It's buttressed by the DG
Cloud, a big data security analytics backend that sees and blocks all
threats to sensitive information. For more than 15 years, it has enabled
data-rich organizations to protect their most valuable assets with a
choice of on premises, SaaS (News - Alert) or managed service deployment. Digital
Guardian's unique data awareness, combined with behavioral threat
detection and response, enables organizations to protect data without
slowing the pace of their business. To learn more please visit: https://digitalguardian.com/
