New Time Saving and Fully Automated Digital Microscope Delivers High Quality Cell Imaging and Data to Scientists

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For biological researchers requiring high-quality images and data from their cells and samples without over-investing time and resources to get them, the fully automated Invitrogen EVOS M7000 microscope features a high-end camera and more powerful computer to deliver better images in less time. The latest offering in Thermo Fisher Scientific's innovative line of cell imaging systems, the EVOS M7000 microscope is designed to meet the increasingly demanding applications of cutting-edge biological research, from looking at samples to better diagnose disease to analyzing the effect of drugs on tumor cells. It features a fully automated, precision fluorescence microscope system with an ultra-fast acquisition engine and a user interface developed by biologists for biologists. "Every day, our customers are generating almost countless gigabytes of data looking at cells to monitor their health, collect images and report to stakeholders," said Dara Grantham Wright, vice president and general manager for protein and cell analysis at Thermo Fisher Scientific. "The EVOS M7000 microscope is designed to give biological researchers a more powerful platform with the speed and image quality they need to gather data faster and move science forward." The EVOS M7000 microscope builds on the strengths of its predecessors, the EVOS FL Auto and FL Auto 2 cell imaging systems, with an upgraded XE3 computer and a Quadro graphics card to significantly reduce time acquiring and savin images. On a 50x50 scan with the monochrome camera, the EVOS M7000 microscope reduces average image acquiring time by 19 minutes and average saving time by 15.9 minutes when compared to the FL Auto 2. On a 1000-image scan with the color camera, it decreases average acquiring time by 7.76 minutes and average saving time by 21.5 minutes.



Equipped with color and monochrome cameras, the EVOS M7000 microscope features automation routines for multi-well plate scanning and image tile stitching with autofocus, Z-stacking and time lapse that can be set up with just a few clicks of a button. Higher sensitivity also allows for reduced light exposure for weakly stained samples and phototoxicity and photobleach reduction. Combined, these features offer exceptional usability across a wide range of cell models, vessels and assays. For more EVOS M7000 product details, please visit https://www.thermofisher.com/order/catalog/product/AMF7000, or for information on the complete line of EVOS Cell Imaging Systems please visit the Thermo Fisher Scientific website.

