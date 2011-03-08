[February 05, 2019] New desono Conferencing Speakers Extend Biamp Audio Quality and Design in the Conference Room

AMSTERDAM — Feb. 5, 2019 — Fulfilling its commitment to bring extraordinary audio experiences to all conference rooms, at ISE 2019 (Stand 3-B120) Biamp introduces its new desono™ line of conferencing speakers with an optional AMP-450BP backpack amplifier, delivering best-in-class audio and the easiest possible installation experience for integrators. The desono C-IC6 conferencing speakers incorporate helpful design features like termination-free connections using standard category cables, an easy-to-mount removable magnetic grill, and acoustic performance tailored for superior speech reproduction, making them ideally suited for conference rooms.







"As a conference room system industry leader, we know how to develop integrated conferencing solutions, from microphones and processors to PoE+ amps and Bluetooth® streaming audio," said Joe Andrulis, executive vice president of corporate development at Biamp. "It's only natural for us to develop conferencing-specific speakers that ensure extraordinary audio quality and a simple a reliable installation experience to these important spaces. Our customers can be assured there's Biamp quality through the entire audio signal path." Accompanying the desono speakers is the optional PoE+ AMP-450BP amplifier that mounts cleanly onto the back of the speaker — eliminating the need for multiple cable runs back to the rack. Each backpack amp powers up to seven additional desono speakers via category cable, creating a 100 percent termination-free installation, enabling a structured cabling crew to complete the entire above-ceiling audio rough-in for a conference room.



Adding to the simplest installation possible, the desono family of speakers feature dual RJ-45 ports for daisy chaining and standard 4-pin euroblock connectors providing additional flexibility for projects that utilize traditional speaker wiring. The AMP-450BP amplifier is designed with multiple mounting options and can be backpacked onto the speaker, mounted to a wall, or suspended from a Biamp tile bridge.





Biamp's combination of a termination-free solution, elegant industrial design, advanced Beamtracking™ technology, and integration of the entire audio signal path — from microphone to speaker — ensures that Tesira conference rooms sound better, look better, and are easier to install than any other system. The addition of the powerful SageVue® management tool makes monitoring and managing deployed systems a familiar and comfortable process for technology managers.



The new desono family of conferencing speakers and AMP-450BP amplifier will be available Q2 of 2019. More information on Biamp's full product portfolio is available at www.biamp.com.



# # # About Biamp Biamp Systems, LLC is a leading provider of innovative, networked media systems that power the world's most sophisticated audio/video installations. The company is recognized worldwide for delivering high-quality products and backing each one with a commitment to exceptional customer service.



Recipient of the Frost & Sullivan 2018 Global Installed Audio Conferencing Enabling Technology Leadership Award, Biamp is dedicated to creating products that drive the evolution of communication through sight and sound. The award-winning Biamp product suite includes: Tesira® media system for digital audio and video networking, Devio® collaboration tool for modern workplaces, Audia® digital audio platform, Nexia® digital signal processors, Vocia® networked public address and voice evacuation system, and Cambridge Sound Management QTPro® and DynasoundPro® sound masking solutions. Each has its own specific feature set that can be customized and integrated in a wide range of applications, including corporate boardrooms, conference centers, huddle rooms, performing arts venues, courtrooms, hospitals, transportation hubs, campuses, retail, military and government, and multi-building facilities.



Founded in 1976, Biamp is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, USA, with additional engineering operations around the globe. For more information on Biamp, please visit www.biamp.com.



PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/Biamp/190205Biamp-desono.docx Photo Link: www.ingearpr.com/Biamp/Biamp-desono_In-ceilingSpeaker.jpg www.ingearpr.com/Biamp/Biamp-desono_In-ceilingSpeakerwithColoredGrills.jpg Photo Caption: Biamp's desono™ in-ceiling speakers with customizable, magnetic grill fronts.



Visit Biamp at ISE 2019, Stand 3-B120 Share it Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@Biamp%20disrupts%20Pro%20AV%20at%20%23ISE2019.%20Check%20out%20all%20the%20new%20products%20at%20Stand%203-B120.



%20%23AVTweeps%20-%20http://bit.ly/2DT5yHC Follow Biamp: https://bia.mp/linkedin https://bia.mp/twitter https://bia.mp/facebook https://bia.mp/instagram https://bia.mp/youtube https://bia.mp/blog As a community-building service, TMCnet allows user submitted content which is not always proofed by TMCnet editors. If you feel this entry is of inferior quality or wish to report it for some reason, please forward the URL to "webedit [AT] tmcnet [DOT] com" with your comments.

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]