|[February 05, 2019]
New Jersey Natural Gas Continues to Lead on Sustainability, Announces Membership in ONE Future
Building on its commitment to corporate responsibility and
sustainability, New Jersey Natural Gas (NJNG) today announced it has
joined Our Nation's Energy Future Coalition (ONE Future), a natural gas
industry-led organization dedicated to voluntarily achieving meaningful
reductions in methane emissions across the natural gas supply chain. ONE
Future, now 16-members strong with the addition of NJNG, focuses on
achieving a science-based average rate of methane emission that is equal
to 1 percent or less of total natural gas production by 2025.
By becoming a member, NJNG is further demonstrating its commitment to
the dual goals of: better ensuring the environmental benefits of natural
gas by reducing overall methane emissions, and leading with
environmental best practices for the operations of its natural gas
distribution system.
"We are pleased to start 2019 with this important partnership that
builds on New Jersey Natural Gas' core commitment to responsible,
sustainable practices that benefit our environment," said Steve
Westhoven, president and COO of New Jersey Resources. "ONE Future's
recent reporting
demonstrates its commitment to achieving measurable goals and exceeding
expectations. We are proud to join the coalition and take another
important step in our ongoing commitment to environmental
responsibility."
In addition to sitting on the ONE Future board, as a member company,
NJNG commits to measure its emissions and track progress over time
according to the ONE Future reporting protocols.
Membership in ONE Future is completely voluntary, and represents another
step in NJNG's commitment to embracing innovation and new approaches to
sustainable and responsible business practices.
New Jersey Natural Gas Has Been a Leader on
Sustainability Initiatives to Benefit the Environment
-
First in the Country to Source (News - Alert) Natural Gas Supply from TrustWell™
Responsible Gas Program. NJNG was recognized in 2018 by the
Independent Energy Standards Corporation (IES) for its role in the
completion of the indstry's first ever TrustWell responsible gas
transaction, an important milestone for the natural gas industry.
According to IES, the TrustWell Responsible Gas Program is aimed at
creating a differentiated market for natural gas that allows
purchasers to select responsibly developed natural gas based on
TrustWell ratings. These ratings are based on a broad measure of each
facility's profile and operational controls, including areas such as
well integrity and emissions controls, and combined into an overall
TrustWell score.
-
Membership in the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Methane
Challenge. In 2018, NJNG committed to the EPA Methane Challenge,
another voluntary methane emissions reduction program, to adopt and
share best practices to mitigate methane emissions.
-
NJNG Has Aggressively Invested in its System, Improving Safety and
Reducing Emissions.
-
NJNG boasts the fewest leaks per mile of all natural gas utilities
in New Jersey.
-
NJNG has proactively replaced aging infrastructure, recently
earning the distinction of being the first New Jersey natural gas
utility to eliminate the use of cast iron pipe in its distribution
system.
-
By the end of 2019, NJNG expects to replace the remaining bare
steel in its system. Once complete, it will be the first natural
gas utility in New Jersey to do so.
About New Jersey Resources
New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) is a Fortune 1000 company that,
through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and
clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset
management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses:
-
New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR's principal subsidiary, operates
and maintains over 7,500 miles of natural gas transportation and
distribution infrastructure to serve over half a million customers in
New Jersey's Monmouth, Ocean and parts of Morris, Middlesex and
Burlington
-
NJR Clean Energy (News - Alert) Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar
projects with a total capacity of 231 megawatts, providing residential
and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions.
-
NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural
gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural
gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across
North America.
-
NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and
producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its
50 percent equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage
facility, as well as its 20 percent equity interest in the PennEast
Pipeline Project.
-
NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as
heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators,
solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential
homes throughout New Jersey.
NJR and its more than 1,000 employees are committed to helping customers
save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging
efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such
as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight (News - Alert) Advantage®.
For more information about NJR:
Visit www.njresources.com.
Follow
us on Twitter
@NJNaturalGas.
"Like" us on facebook.com/NewJerseyNaturalGas.
Download
our free NJR investor relations app for iPad, iPhone (News - Alert) and Android.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005784/en/
