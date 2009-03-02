[February 05, 2019] New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Earns 2019-2020 Military Friendly® School Designation

New Horizons Computer Learning Centers announced today that it has earned the 2019-2020 Military Friendly® School Silver Designation. This will be the seventh consecutive year receiving this award. The 2019 Military Friendly® Schools list honors the top 20 percent of colleges, universities and trade schools in the country that are doing the most to embrace America's military service members, veterans, and spouses as students and ensure their success on campus. Institutions earning the Military Friendly® School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey completed by the school. This year 766 schools earned this prestigious designation. The 2019 Military Friendly® Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com. Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by Victory Media with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution's survey scores with the assessment of the institution's ability to meet thresholds for Student Retention, Graduation, Job Placement, Loan Repayment, Persistence (Degree Advancement or Transfer) and Loan Default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans. "This recognition brings validation that our training programs are an excellent option for Veteran Students who want to eter or further their careers in the IT industry," said Shelley Morris, executive vice president and chief operations officer. "New Horizons is a premier training provider focusing on training our Veteran students. This recognition promotes New Horizons' ability and desire to assist Veteran students in furthering their career goals."



For more information about New Horizons student veteran programs, visit New Horizons' website at www.newhorizons.com. About Military Friendly® Schools:

The Military Friendly® Schools list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for more than 8,800 schools nationwide, input from student veterans, and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly® Schools survey from participating institutions. The survey questions, methodology, criteria, and weighting were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and an advisory council of educators and employers. Ernst & Young, a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction, and advisory services, independently evaluated the scoring methodology used for the Military Friendly® Schools list using the criteria set forth by VIQTORY. The services performed by EY were limited to advisory procedures and do not provide assurance over the scoring methodology. The survey is administered for free and is open to all post-secondary schools that wish to participate. Criteria for consideration can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com. About New Horizons Computer Learning Centers: New Horizons IT and Business Training solutions have kept businesses-from startups to global enterprises-ahead of the technology curve for over 35 years. With 200 learning centers in 35 countries around the world, New Horizons provides measurable return on any company's training investment while our learning methods meet the styles, demands and schedules of management and employees. New Horizons combines the resources of the world's largest IT training company with the responsiveness of a local partner. New Horizons is certified as a Microsoft Partner with a Gold Learning competency, Cisco Partner for Learning Solutions, CompTIA (News - Alert) Authorized Partner, and VMware Authorized Training Center. For more information, visit our global website at www.newhorizons.com. About Victory Media: Founded in 2001, Victory Media is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its G.I. Jobs®, Military Spouse, Vetrepreneur®, STEM JobsSM and Military Friendly® brands. Learn more about Victory Media at www.victorymedia.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005348/en/

