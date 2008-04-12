|
|[February 05, 2019]
New Context to Share the Stage With California Utilities and National Laboratories at DistribuTECH Conference & Exhibition in New Orleans LA
New Context, a leading development firm building secure compliant data
platforms for Fortune 500 Companies, will join partners in the
California Energy Systems for the 21st Century (CES (News - Alert)-21)
program in addressing the audience at DistribuTECH, and discuss the
results of its 4 years of involvement in the program. CES-21 focused on
establishing and demonstrating concepts on machine to machine automated
threat response for control systems, as well as simulation of large
scale grid security. The session will discuss how California
state-supported research has added to the security community. New
Context will focus on their support to leverage the cyber threat
information standard STIX in order to significantly accelerate sharing
of threat intelligence and automated remediation, resulting in
advancements to the ICS security community that will support future grid
security endeavors.
"The CES-21 program has been a great collaborative initiative with
technical experts from California's three largest investor-owned
electric utilities -- Pacific Gas and Electric, Southern California
Edison and San Diego Gas and Electric -- the Idaho National Laboratory,
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and New Context," said Andrew
Storms, VP of Product at New Context. "Bringing New Context's knowledge
of cyber threat intelligence, automation, ICS and security to the effort
was an immense opportunity. We look forward to continuing to apply our
cybersecuriy expertise as the project continues."
"This research is important to building truly scalable solutions to
secure the energy grid," said Daniel Riedel, Founder and CEO of New
Context. "New Context has been proud to be a contributor in embracing
IT/OT convergence, and we look forward to continuing to support
Utilities in their journey of improved energy grid protection."
Designing and building secure, compliant, and resilient systems to
support critical infrastructure is increasingly driven by IT/OT
Convergence (News - Alert), which raises unique challenges for public utilities.
Advances in cybersecurity detection technology and the emergence of
threat intelligence standards like STIX and TAXII are making information
sharing among independent service providers possible. CES-21 research
demonstrates how system design based on interoperability will foster
lower cost and simpler integration among all participants in the
ecosystem. Threat behavior can be detected and shared effectively and
can be practically applied to OT software and networks. The outcome has
the beginnings of more robust, secure and resilient software
infrastructure, and demonstrates the benefit of partnering state
government research with industry and utility experts to advance the
security of critical infrastructure. In the spirit of this
collaboration, New Context is proud to be a part of the Open Source (News - Alert)
release of Structured Threat Intelligence Graph (STIG) during the
DistribuTECH 2019 event.
Both Daniel Riedel and Andrew Storms will be at DistribuTECH. The CES-21
panel session is on Thursday, February 07, 2019, 8:45 AM - 10:15 AM,
room 263 at DistribuTECH Conference & Exhibition in New Orleans, LA.
About New Context
New Context, Inc. is the security innovator for highly regulated
industries. Our products and consulting services enable global leaders
in energy, government and across the enterprise to build, deploy and
maintain Secure Compliant Data Platforms. The New Context Lean Security
Intelligence Solution - LS/IQ - turns cybersecurity into a strategic
business asset, assessing and optimizing development resources around
security and compliance. New Context is a leader in open standards,
advancing the development of OpenC2 standard and using security
automation as a force multiplier for defenders.
