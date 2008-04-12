|
|[February 05, 2019]
|
New report from Mercer and RedThread Research shows rapidly expanding market for Diversity & Inclusion technology
A new report from RedThread Research and Mercer, Diversity
and Inclusion Technology: The Rise of a Transformative Market offers
insights and analysis into the rapidly expanding market for Diversity &
Inclusion (D&I) technology solutions. The report explores and maps the
landscape of this newly emerging technology category and includes a
comprehensive review of vendors and their D&I solutions. It also
includes insights from corporate leaders who are using D&I technology to
help strategically accelerate diversity as a key element of their
workforces of the future.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005130/en/
Key findings from the report reveal that the D&I technology market is
quickly expanding, but is also fragmented:
-
The global market size is estimated to be approximately $100 million
and growing.
-
The majority (60%) of surveyed D&I tech vendors are small companies
(fewer than 50 employees), less than four years old, with a customer
base primarily found in the finance/banking, technology, professional
services industries.
-
The largest percentage of D&I technology solutions are focused on
talent acquisition (43%), followed by analytics (26%), development and
advancement (19%) and engagement and retention (12%).
-
One in four vendors surveyed is experiencing 100% or higher year over
year revenue growth.
"We know that companies are renewing their focus on D&I," said Stacia
Garr, Co-founder & Principal Analyst of RedThread Research, and
co-author of the report. "As a result, we've seen a flood of new
entrants into this market sector. There is very little insight, however,
into who they are or what they are offering. We wanted to understand who
the players are, exactly what problems they are trying to solve, and how
successful they have been, both financially and in the eyes of their
customers."
"Diversity and inclusion has long been a priority for many of our
clients and other organizations," said Carole Jackson, co-author of the
report and Senior Principal in Mercer's Diversity & Inclusion consulting
practice. "But it wasn't always a top 'business priority' for CEOs. It
was often considered 'the right thing to do' and with that came nominal
budgets and superficial support from leaders. With more and more
research demonstrating a direct link between greater diversity and
improved business results, CEOs are putting real budgets in place to
eliminate bias, ensuring equity in all talent processes, and demanding
inclusive working environments. This is proving to be the fuel for
change, and creating space for these technologies to grow."
Mercer and RedThread Reseach will hold a complimentary webinar on
Wednesday, March 6 to share the insights from the report. Register here.
To view the market map and download the report, please visit: https://info.mercer.com/danditech
About the Report
The Diversity
and Inclusion Technology: The Rise of a Transformative Market report
is an expansion of preliminary research from RedThread Research and
Mercer that was previewed in October 2018. A total of 105 D&I technology
vendors were included, with 63 of these vendors participating directly
in an in-depth Q&A survey. The research also included telephone-based
interviews with both vendors and corporate leaders using D&I technology.
All information for this study was collected from March to December 2018.
About RedThread Research
RedThread is a human capital research and advisory firm that listens to
you and understands your business. We're experts in talent management,
learning, and diversity and inclusion and the technologies that support
them. But more importantly, we're truth-seekers and storytellers in a
world where there's a dearth of the former and much of the latter is
sort of bunk. We use technology and collaboration to make connections
between people, data, and ideas - even among seemingly unrelated
concepts. We focus on providing high-quality, unbiased foresights that
you can implement for a stronger business. For more information, please
visit us at www.redthreadresearch.com.
Follow RedThread on Twitter (News - Alert) at @RedThreadRe.
About Mercer
Mercer
delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations
meet the health, wealth and career needs of a changing workforce.
Mercer's more than 23,000 employees are based in 44 countries and the
firm operates in over 130 countries. Mercer is a wholly owned subsidiary
of Marsh
& McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC), the leading global
professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people.
With more than 65,000 colleagues and annual revenue over $14 billion,
through its market-leading companies including Marsh,
Guy
Carpenter and Oliver
Wyman, Marsh & McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly
dynamic and complex environment. For more information, visit www.mercer.com.
Follow Mercer on Twitter @Mercer.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005130/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]