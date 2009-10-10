|
New Antennas from CommScope Address Efficiency and Path to 5G
CommScope
has introduced new 3.5 GHz-capable antennas for macro and small cell
densification to help increase network capacity and migration to 5G.
Customers deploying newly licensed spectrum bands will be able to
increase capacity in existing LTE (News - Alert) networks and prepare for future 5G
networks with CommScope's 3.5 GHz-capable base station antennas.
The new CommScope 3.5 GHz-capable antennas:
-
Support 3.5 GHz for macro cell and outdoor small cell deployments with
a variety of single band and multiband options available, including
beamforming.
-
Enable spectral efficiencies with carrier aggregation, higher-order
MIMO, interference management and beamtilt capabilities.
-
Are future-ready as part of the path to 5G and compatible with LTE and
earlier radio technologies.
"There are limited number of RF products, including base station
antennas, combiners, and tower mounted amplifiers, available to the
market for 3.5 GHz bands," said Iain Gillott, president of iGR. "3.5
GHz-capable base station antennas and RF path equipment for macro cell
upgrades and outdoor small cell deployments will be critical for
operators that are strained on network capacity."
New antennas and filter products now available include:
-
Sector antennas for macro cells with 2.3GHz beamforming
-
Multiband antennas and combiners for macro cells with 1400 MHz support
for use in the European Union
-
Both 65° sector and quasi-omni small cell antennas
-
Combiners and tower mounted amplifiers supporting 3.5GHz macro cell
and small cell deployments
"Network capacity is pushed to its limits, particularly indensely
populated urban areas where additional sites are difficult or impossible
to secure," said Farid Firouzbakht, senior vice president for Mobility
Solutions at CommScope. "Supporting 3.5 GHz spectrum with antenna
designs that additionally offer spectral efficiency are two ways
CommScope's 3.5 GHz-capable antennas open up new avenues of capacity to
these overburdened networks."
Additional antennas and combiners for multiband will be available in the
coming months. You can see these solutions and more at the CommScope
stand at Mobile
World Congress 2019 in Hall 2, stand 2J30.
