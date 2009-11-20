[February 05, 2019] New Study Ranks MindSciences' Unwinding Anxiety® Among Top 1% of Health, Wellness Apps

WORCESTER, Mass., Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MindSciences, a pioneer in mindfulness-based digital therapeutics, today announced that, in an independent study, its app, Unwinding Anxiety®, was shown to be one of only two apps out of 348 that achieved a four out of five rating, the highest score given in the study. The app was developed by addiction psychiatrist and neuroscientist Dr. Jud Brewer and uses a systematic curriculum of clinically proven mindfulness-based lessons and exercises to hack the brain's habit loops. Dr. Mark Mitchnick, CEO of MindSciences, commented that "The study looked at multiple parameters focused on functionality and potential to effect behavior change. Our apps are built upon a decade of research by Dr. Brewer, including clinical studies on over 3000 people costing over US$10 million. It's great to see 3rd party validation of what we know to be true based on our own wrk and user feedback. We have similar user and clinical study results for our other apps aimed at eating and smoking cessation, Eat Right Now® and Craving to Quit®, which are based on the same science and delivered in the same format."



Anxiety disorders are the most common class of mental illness, with a lifetime prevalence of 29% and many more experiencing subclinical anxiety symptoms. Dr. Brewer, the company's founding scientist, stated that "This is a Global Health problem and app based digital therapeutics such as Unwinding Anxiety are ideally suited to provide broad access to effective solutions. While the majority of our current users reside in the US, in too many places in the world, access to mental health professionals is virtually nonexistent. We believe programs such as ours can help bridge this gap." About MindSciences: MindSciences is leader in digital therapeutics. We use clinically proven evidence-based mindfulness techniques to provide consumers and businesses with Apps to address a wide range of everyday addictions including emotional eating, anxiety and smoking: Eat Right Now®, Unwinding Anxiety® and Craving to Quit® respectively. For more information visit us at www.mindsciences.com .

About Dr. Jud Brewer: Jud is the founder of MindSciences and a thought leader in the field of habit change and everyday addictions. He is the Director of Research and Innovation at the Mindfulness Center and associate professor in psychiatry at the School of Medicine at Brown University. He is the author of The Craving Mind: from cigarettes to smartphones to love, why we get hooked and how we can break bad habits (New Haven: Yale University Press, 2017). He has published numerous peer-reviewed articles and book chapters, trained US Olympic coaches, and his work has been featured on 60 Minutes, TED, Time magazine, Forbes, BBC, NPR, Al Jazeera, Businessweek and others. Jud's work has been funded by the National Institutes of Health and American Heart Association, among others. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-ranks-mindsciences-unwinding-anxiety-among-top-1-of-health-wellness-apps-300789441.html SOURCE MindSciences

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]