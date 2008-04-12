|
|[February 04, 2019]
|
New Accenture Microsoft Business Group Will Empower Enterprises to Thrive in the Era of Digital Disruption
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and Microsoft Corp., in conjunction with their
joint venture Avanade, today announced the launch of the Accenture
Microsoft Business Group. The new group elevates a longstanding
strategic alliance, expanding combined service capabilities, global
scale and joint solution development to help clients overcome disruption
and lead transformation in their industries. Majority owned by
Corporation.
Corporation.
Clients around the globe are looking to Accenture, Microsoft and Avanade
for new strategies and industry solutions to drive innovation and growth
in the digital era. In response, the new organization represents the
largest partner investment in harnessing the enterprise-wide potential
of Microsoft technology to date. Building on the success of Avanade, the
group will bring together more than 45,000 dedicated professionals - the
largest group of Microsoft solution experts in the world. With new joint
products and services built on the Microsoft cloud, clients will be able
to engage customers in new ways, empower employees, reimagine operations
and invent new products and services.
The Accenture Microsoft Business Group will be led by Emma
McGuigan, senior managing director, Accenture, who has been with the
company for more than 20 years in various technology leadership roles.
Adam Warby will continue to serve as the CEO of Avanade.
"The Accenture Microsoft Business Group is a major step forward in our
decades-long relationship with Microsoft. It brings Accenture's broad
industry experience and transformation skills together with Microsoft's
powerful digital technologies and Avanade's specialization in the
Microsoft ecosystem," said Paul Daugherty, Accenture's chief technology
& innovation officer and chairman of the Avanade board. "The demand for
digital transformation, powered by the cloud, has never been greater. We
are bringing the leading capabilities of our companies together to meet
this demand and deliver innovation to our clients."
Judson Althoff, executive vice president, Worldwide Commercial Business
at Microsoft said, "Every company is becoming a digital company.
Building on our successful partnership with Accenture and Avanade, we
will help customers fuel innovation at scale and lead their industries
into the future. This is core to our mission to empower every person and
every organization on the planet to achieve more."
"The new business group brings together the leading technology
innovation and industry experience from our companies to help clients
transform their busineses and become intelligent enterprises," said
Bhaskar Ghosh, group chief executive, Accenture Technology Services.
As digital disruption and innovation often occurs within industries, the
group will co-invest in functional and industry solutions based on
Microsoft technologies, with a mission to provide clients with the most
comprehensive set of services focused on user experience, analytics and
AI, cloud, security, IoT and other critical areas.
To help organizations across all industries, the new group will
emphasize helping clients migrate to Microsoft Azure and effectively
harness the power of data and artificial intelligence, optimize
Microsoft business processes with Microsoft Dynamics 365, and foster
modern work and collaboration with Microsoft 365.
Together, Accenture and Avanade have delivered more than 35,000
Microsoft projects for more than 4,000 clients around the world, helping
companies such as Carlsberg and Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
(CMHC) advance their digital transformation agendas.
"Our digital program is all about giving customers and consumers an even
greater experience when they engage with Carlsberg and with our beers.
We worked closely with Accenture, Microsoft and Avanade to transition
our business-critical IT infrastructure to the Microsoft Azure public
cloud," said Mark Dajani, CIO and SVP of Global Business Services at
Carlsberg Group. "The transition covered more than 150 terabytes of data
on 600 servers and 200 applications, serving more than 10,000 employees
in our Western European region. Moving to the cloud has given us more
visibility into our IT operations and enabled us to accelerate
innovation with artificial intelligence, DevOps and analytics."
"CMHC embarked on our technology and business transformation to enable
our employees to better assist Canadians in meeting their housing
needs," said Paul Mason, chief information officer at Canada
Mortgage and Housing Corporation. "Our close partnership with
Accenture and Avanade has allowed us to introduce a range of Microsoft
solutions that are helping us to transform the customer and employee
experience, create exciting new housing solutions, and support
continuous innovation throughout our business. Thinking digital has been
an important focus of our work in recent years, and technological
advancement is a vital component of our company's strategy going
forward."
Accenture and Avanade have been named Microsoft Alliance Partner of the
Year 14 times, and Accenture was recently ranked number one by industry
analyst firm HFS Research in their Top 10 for Microsoft AI Services 2019
report.
About Accenture
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is a leading global professional services company,
providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy,
consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched
experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all
business functions - underpinned by the world's largest delivery network
- Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help
clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their
stakeholders. With approximately 469,000 people serving clients in more
than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the
world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.
About Microsoft
Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for
the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is
to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve
more.
About Avanade
Avanade is the leading provider of innovative digital and cloud
services, business solutions and design-led experiences delivered
through the power of people and the Microsoft ecosystem. Our
professionals bring bold, fresh thinking combined with technology,
business and industry expertise to help fuel transformation and growth
for our clients and their customers. Avanade has 34,000 digitally
connected people across 24 countries, bringing clients the best thinking
through a collaborative culture that honors diversity and reflects the
communities in which we operate. Majority owned by Accenture, Avanade
was founded in 2000 by Accenture LLP and Microsoft Corporation. Learn
more at www.avanade.com.
Copyright © 2019 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture, its logo,
and High Performance Delivered are trademarks of Accenture.
This document makes descriptive reference to trademarks that may be
owned by others. The use of such trademarks herein is not an assertion
of ownership of such trademarks by Accenture and is not intended to
represent or imply the existence of an association between Accenture and
the lawful owners of such trademarks.
