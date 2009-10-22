[February 01, 2019] New Partner in Germany Sees Strong Cloud and VPN Growth With Clavister

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rabb Computer Systemhaus Gmbh joins a growing number of IT service providers who find Clavister's products and solutions the right fit for them. Örnsköldsvik, Sweden, 1 February, 2019. Clavister, a leader in high-performance cybersecurity solutions, announces that it has secured a new partner in the key DACH market area by way of Rabb Computer Systemhaus Gmbh, a managed service provider and reseller located near Frankfurt, Germany. They serve customers both in the entire federal territory and in neighboring countries with a strong emphasis on field support. As such, they've cited the fact that Clavister's ability to react to the market's needs and requests was a key driver for their decision to take on Clavister's product offerings. "One of the main things for us is that we were seeking in a vendor that actually listens, a partner that hears ideas and customer suggestions and information with open ears," explains Rehan Khan, Founder and Managing Director of Rabb Computer Systemhaus Gmbh. "We started in 1995 and have been growing ever since. We have two types of businesses: SMEs that provide services, SaaS and products to customers as well as a large field operation of engineers for IT consulting," he furthers, describing the company's market position. As for his vision of Clavister, Khan sees an immediate value in offering Clavister's robust VPN as well as its burgeoning cloud solutions that address an important emerging need for security. "One of the most important things we'll implement with Clavister is their VPN and cloud solutions; the time is really right for that in 2019," he states noting that many customers need robust security as their operations move deeper and deeper into the cloud. "We're really excited to get started, we think we have some excellent business opportunities and that Clavister has a strong offering in its technology to succeed." Thomas Gross, the Sales Director for DACH is happy to see resellers like Rabb join its growing channel. "They're the perfect partner for us as they have a very deep technical knowledge and understand that offering services and competencies is a key business driver for customers today. We really hope we can support them and are enthusiastic about their ability to engage customers with Clavister's innovations and solutions." Want to find out more about Clavister's partner programmes? Click here to find out more: https://www.clavister.com/partners/#partnership About Clavister Clavister is a leading European cybersecurity vendor with over 20 years of experience. Seated in Sweden, the company has customers —communication service providers, governments, enterprises and managed security service providers (MSSPs)—in more than 150 countries. Clavister provides unique security solutions to protect their digital assets and secure business continuity. The stock, Clavister Holding AB, is listed at NASDAQ First North under shortname CLAV. CONTACT: For more information and media requests, please contact: Sam Coleman, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications Sam.coleman@clavister.com This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com http://news.cision.com/clavister/r/new-partner-in-germany-sees-strong-cloud-and-vpn-growth-with-clavister,c2730320 The following files are available for download:







