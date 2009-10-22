|
|[February 01, 2019]
|
New Residential Schedules Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call
New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ, "New Residential" or the
"Company") announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and
full year financial results for the period ended December 31, 2018 on
Tuesday, February 12, 2019 prior to the opening of the New York Stock
Exchange.
In addition, management will host a conference call on Tuesday, February
12, 2019 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. A copy of the earnings release will
be posted to the Investor Relations section of New Residential's
website, www.newresi.com.
All interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call. The
conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-866-393-1506 (from within
the U.S.) or 1-281-456-4044 (from outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior
to the scheduled start of the call; please reference "New Residential
Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2018 Earnings Call."
A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the
public on a listen-only basis at www.newresi.com. Please allow extra
time prior to the call to visit the website and download any necessary
software required to listen to the internet broadcast.
A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available from
1:30 P.M. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 through 1:00 P.M.
Eastern Time on Monday, February 18, 2019 by dialing 1-855-859-2056
(from within the U.S.) or 1-404-537-3406 (from outside of the U.S.);
please reference access code "8569059."
ABOUT NEW RESIDENTIAL
New Residential focuses on opportunistically investing in, and actively
managing, investments principally related to residential real estate.
The Company primarily targets investments in mortgage servicing related
assets and other related opportunistic investments. New Residential is
organized and conducts its operations to qualify as a real estate
investment trust ("REIT") for federal income tax purposes. The Company
is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a global
investment management firm.
