|[January 31, 2019]
New Hoover Institution Digital Products Highlight Fiscal Challenges and the Need to Fix America's Chronic Debt Problem
Scholars at the Hoover
Institution have created a new web platform, America
Off Balance, that hosts digital products highlighting the looming
fiscal disaster that the country will face-unless tough choices are
made, and made soon.
"The federal government faces a fiscal challenge unlike any other in US
history. Unless budgetary reforms are made, the federal debt will soon
rise to fiscally dangerous levels," said John Cogan, Hoover's Leonard
and Shirley Ely Senior Fellow. "This imbalance would produce a dire
financial scenario impacting US society, endangering our American way of
life in general," added John Raisian, Hoover's Boyd and Jill Smith
Senior Fellow.
Cogan is an expert in US budget and fiscal policy, federal entitlement
programs, and health care, and served as the deputy director of the US
Office of Management and Budget. Raisian served in the Reagan
administration and is the former director of the Hoover Institution for
26 years.
America
Off Balance hosts three interactive digital products designed to
increase public awareness about the debt problem and to provide tools
for visitors to evaluate the fiscal effect of policy changes and even
create their own federal budgets:
-
The
Balancing Act is an interactive tour of the budget that highlights
the effectiveness of popular budget and economic reform proposals.
Users discover how piecemeal reforms are insufficient for solving the
budget crisis and learn that avoiding massive debt requires
inescapably overhauling entitlement programs and pursuing pro-growth
economic reforms.
-
The Budget
Calculator is a transparent and comprehensive tool designed to
identify and test new budget reforms. It empowers policymakers,
staffers, journalists, and the general public to discover, assess, and
share innovative budget ideas. It offers significant functional
improvement over existing budget calculators. The calculator gives
users the ability to alter how spending programs grow, test different
economic assumptions, and see the impact of specific budget reforms.
It will be updated regularly to reflect new budget and economic data.
-
Budget
Matters features regular articles on the budget and offers
in-depth analyses of potential budget reforms. The platform uses the
Budget Calculator's powerful tools to illuminate and simplify
complicated budget issues.
"We hope to spur a dialogue about the debt and reforms available to
protect future generations. The Budget Calculator is a valuable tool
toward this end," said Cogan. "Instead, we want visitors to discover and
test their own solutions and share these ideas with the larger public,"
added Raisian.
