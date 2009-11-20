[January 31, 2019] New Tool from ActiveCampaign Gives Ecommerce Businesses the Insights They Need to Increase Sales

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ActiveCampaign, the leader in intelligence-driven sales and marketing automation for SMBs, today released a free calculator to uncover how much money ecommerce businesses are losing from items left in shopping carts, unpurchased. Many ecommerce businesses don't know how much money they are actually losing due to items left in the cart. The Abandoned Cart ROI Calculator is a free tool that helps these ecommerce businesses quickly uncover these opportunities for more revenue. More than 75% of consumers abandon a cart when shopping online. That means as an ecommece company there is a lot of potential revenue left on the table. But it doesn't have to. Statistics show that when shoppers receive an email about their abandoned cart, more than 10% complete their purchase.



ActiveCampaign makes it easy to integrate your ecommerce store directly to your marketing efforts so you can automate emails to your customers, encouraging them to complete a purchase, and increase your revenue without creating more work for yourself. "It's our goal to help those just getting started realize value as quickly as possible, and that's why we're offering the Abandoned Cart ROI Calculator for free," said Jason VandeBoom, Founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. "But there's more to it than just realizing the potential for more revenue. By leveraging the power of automation, ecommerce businesses can integrate their ecommerce store to ActiveCampaign to automatically send emails when items are left in a cart, send customized promotions based on customer behaviors and purchases, track order fulfillment, and more."

To see how much money your ecommerce store could be sitting in abandoned shopping carts, visit https://www.activecampaign.com/free-marketing-tools/cart-abandonment-calculator. About ActiveCampaign

Recognized as the leader in the marketing and sales automation for SMBs, ActiveCampaign helps growing businesses meaningfully connect and engage with their customers. Its SaaS platform enables businesses to create optimized customer experiences by automating many behind the scenes processes and communicating with their customers across channels with personalized, intelligence-driven messages. For more information, visit www.activecampaign.com. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-tool-from-activecampaign-gives-ecommerce-businesses-the-insights-they-need-to-increase-sales-300787687.html SOURCE ActiveCampaign

