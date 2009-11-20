|
New Report: Finance Professionals Have to Tech-Up Within the Next Three Years or It's Game Over
Most finance teams and professionals are not evolving their skills fast
enough to account for the impact of artificial intelligence, robotic
process automation and other technologies according to a new
report released today by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA).
The report revealed that a majority (over 50 percent) of finance leaders
globally believe the competencies of their teams must "change
significantly" over the next three years as new technologies take over
traditional tasks. The upside: businesses expect a stronger focus on
value creation with the automation of repetitive tasks. Expertise in
areas such as data analytics, cyber risk management and business models
will facilitate the shift. Supporting this will also be the need for a
shift in mind-set to constantly learn, unlearn and relearn new skills to
deal with complexity and operating in an increasingly agile environment.
Other key findings from the report include:
-
61 percent of finance professionals expect over 20 percent of finance
tasks will be automated in next 3 years.
-
Over half (55 percent) have already seen a move toward 'somewhat'
automated processes.
-
Yet hindsight reporting, for instance, still makes up 65 percent of a
finance team's report outputs.
The report is based on insights from a study of more than 5,500 finance
professionals across 2,000 organizations in 150 countries. The study was
conducted by the
Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (the
Association), the global member organization formed by members of the
AICPA and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA (News - Alert)).
"Technological advancements such as cloud computing, robotic process
automation and AI are radically changing our world and the way business
is conducted," said Ash Noah, CPA, CGMA and managing director of CGMA
Learning, Education & Development at the Association. "For finance
professionals, this means there is an imperative to move beyond their
comfort zones to develop digital intelligence to meet the new demands of
business."
The research released today complements additional
research launched this month by the AICPA, CIMA and Oracle (News - Alert), which
found that 90% of finance leaders do not believe their teams have the
skills to support an organization's digital transformation and help the
business to grow and make better corporate decisions.
To help finance professionals develop the skills and competencies to
future-proof their careers, the AICPA offers a library of learning tools
and leading-edge resources focused on technology. They include:
-
The updated Charted
Global Management Accountant (CGMA) Competency Framework, which
provides employers and professionals with a roadmap to identify the
necessary skills and competencies and assess where there are gaps. The
updated framework includes a new area of digital skills to the four
core existing knowledge areas of technical, business, leadership and
people skills.
-
The CGMA
Finance Leadership Program, which offers an
on-demand, personalized learning journey to guide finance
professionals to develop a mastery of the technical, business,
leadership and people skills required for business today. The program
will be updated later this year with learning to help finance
professionals enhance their digital skillset.
-
The Go
beyond+ disruption learning series, which includes certificate
programs, courses, webcasts and podcasts in areas such as blockchain,
data analytics, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, robotics
process automation and more.
-
The Human
Intelligence Series, which includes a new e-book and
library of videos to help professionals develop must-have competencies
such as people management and decision-making.
For more information about the future of finance research and to
download a copy of the report, visit cgma.org/future-finance-white-paper.
About the research
Over the course of 18 months, the AICPA and CIMA consulted with more
than 5,500 finance professionals from over 2,000 public and private
organizations of all sizes in 150 countries through face-to-face
interviews, roundtables and a global survey. The goal was to bring
together different organizational views, to understand the role finance
professionals play in business, identify competencies and skills
employers expect, and map how these are changing in a digital world.
The findings of the future of finance white paper Re-inventing
finance for a digital world will help the AICPA and CIMA guide
organizations through an extraordinary time of change, and ensure it
provides members and students with the right skills and competencies to
meet the needs of the modern business world.
