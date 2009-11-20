[January 31, 2019] New ORM Benchmark Identifies Wolters Kluwer's Enablon and eVision as Leaders in Operational Risk Management

CHICAGO and PARIS, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent research firm Verdantix has recognized eVision and Enablon as leaders in the growing Operational Risk Management (ORM) market, in the first ever benchmark of ORM software vendors. The report recognizes Wolters Kluwer’s Enablon and eVision for having the strongest market momentum in the industry. Enablon and eVision joined forces in October 2018 after eVision’s acquisition by Wolters Kluwer. Together, they address customers’ needs for a holistic process for control of environmental, health & safety and operational risks. The Verdantix Green Quadrant Operational Risk Management Software 2019 sees the complementarity of both solutions as a strong asset, offering a broad range of functionalities. Verdantix also notes that together, Enablon and eVision scored highest among 17 companies in 16 of the 30 assessed capabilities, including: Platform User Interface (Enablon), a rare perfect score

Alternative User Interface (eVision), offering digital diagrams ad geospatial mapping

Platform Design (Enablon)

Process Safety Management (Enablon), including modules for compliance audits, incident management, emergency response, management of change, pre-start-up safety management and process hazard analysis

Job Hazard Analysis (eVision)

Isolation Management (eVision)

Permit to Work (eVision)

Mechanical Integrity (Enablon) “We are very pleased to be named leaders in the Operational Risk Management software market,” says Chris Joseph, CEO of Enablon and eVision. “Our combined strengths and global reach make Enablon and eVision extremely well-placed to support customers in asset-intensive and high-risk industries. With our software, they are abl to cover all risk, safety, and compliance programs and workflows, from the corporate level, down to the operational plant level and even the individual asset and worker.”



“It is an exciting time to be in this industry. Technology offers us the possibilities to transform the way risks are managed: from reporting to predicting and preventing incidents in real-time. Innovation is at the core of both our businesses. We will continue to leverage the latest digital trends such as advanced analytics and Artificial Intelligence to help our customers increase operational excellence, avoid environmental accidents and ensure the safety of their workforce,” says Joseph. The easy-to-use and highly configurable eVision and Enablon software platforms are available in the cloud and on-premise, depending on customers’ requirements.

About Verdantix & the Green Quadrant Verdantix is an independent research and consulting firm with expertise in environment, health, safety, operational risk management and quality as well as energy, real estate, facilities and maintenance. Based on proprietary Verdantix Green Quadrant methodology, the analysis combines benchmark data from two-hour live product demonstrations, responses to a 211-point questionnaire and interviews with 16 customers. The report provides a detailed fact-based comparison of the 17 most prominent operational risk management software suppliers globally. About Wolters Kluwer Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs 19,000 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Enablon, a Wolters Kluwer business, is the world’s leading provider of EHS, Operational Risk Management and Sustainability Software. Hundreds of global companies and 1 million users rely on Enablon software solutions to manage their environmental and social performance, minimize risks and improve profitability. Enablon offers the most comprehensive platform in the industry and is consistently recognized as a global leader and visionary. For more information about Enablon: www.enablon.com . eVision, a Wolters Kluwer business since 2018, builds powerful solutions that enable customers to realize breakthroughs in safety and efficiency. The ONE Vision Platform offers an Operational Risk Management solution, improving and streamlining key processes including Permit to Work, Barrier Management, Shift Management and more. eVision software is used by thought leaders across industries, from Shell to Pfizer, and easily scales from single-plant rollouts to full enterprise implementations. For more information, visit www.evision-software.com. MEDIA CONTACT: Elke Colpaert Elke.Colpaert@wolterskluwer.com

