[January 30, 2019] New Community-Based Beauty App, Fair Pick, Now in the iPhone App Store

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fair Pick is a new community-based beauty app that curates the best beauty products for all skin types. The app allows users to create a completely custom beauty profile and gain access to products that fit their needs. Fair Pick allows shoppers and beauty lovers to search for products, leave reviews and get an answer to the timeless question "Which product should I buy?" From acne and oil to wrinkles and dryness, Fair Pick is the answer to all beauty questions. Fair Pick is a one-stop-shop. Users are able to purchase product favorites directly through the app. After testing a product, users are able to leave a personal — and fair — review for other users on the app to read. Select users who leave the most quality reviews may be featured in the "Top Reviewers" section that is specifically designed for beauty experts and aspiring influencers. Peyton Zerrusen, CEO and founder of Fair Pick, says, "I created Fair Pick after I became frustrated with buying products that didn't work for me or my skin type —and no reliable resource to provide quality alternatives. I wanted to create a platform that allowed women like me to help one another to find the perfect product … hassle-free."



Real reviews by real people — that is the Fair Pick difference. Fair Pick is currently being featured in the Apple App Store through the month of January. Download the app here to experience a new community-based beauty BFF.

About Fair Pick: Fair Pick is a beauty app that allows users to find, buy and review the perfect beauty products for all skin types. Media Contact: Caroline Kalentzos

Phone: 804-939-7674

Phone: 804-939-7674

Email: caroline@poshpr.com

