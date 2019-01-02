[January 30, 2019] New Jersey Local Government Boosts Productivity, Customer Service with Comcast Business

WASHINGTON, N.J., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast Business today announced that the municipal government in Washington, New Jersey, has improved customer service through implementation of VoiceEdge technology from Comcast Business. The municipal building in Washington, a borough of about 6,500 people in Northwest New Jersey, had a phone system that was more 20 years old. Residents would sometimes hear busy signals when they called, phone calls were dropped, and voicemails were misrouted. The phone system didn't even have Caller ID. Rewiring the building would have been cost prohibitive, said Borough Manager Matthew Hall. However, switching to Comcast Business VoiceEdge did not involve any capital expense. "VoiceEdge provides a seamless communications experience," Hall said. "Our employees can listen to voicemail and forward their callsto mobile phones. They can be more productive and responsive to our residents' needs."



"By working closely with the team at Washington Borough, we have provided an affordable communications solution that has helped improve operations and meet their needs," said Michael Louden, vice president of Business Services for Comcast Business' Freedom region. "Since our VoiceEdge system is cloud-based, deploying upgrades is simple to dramatically simplify the process for them moving forward." About Comcast Business

