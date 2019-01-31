[January 30, 2019] New All-Electric Zero-Turn Rider Launching This Spring

DENVER, N.C., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawnmowers today are a big burden on the environment. What's more, they're messy, noisy and expensive to maintain. To fill this gap, American Power ProductsTM decided to set out and create a market-leading solution. Today, the company announced the Edge all-electric riding lawnmower, a lithium-powered rider. American Power ProductsTM CEO Roger Leon invites users to "experience the possible" with the Edge, which was created to transform a necessary chore into a fun and effortless experience. With the Edge, American Power ProductsTM sets out to improve the market for lawnmowers, making them greener, more comfortable and more flexible. With its fully intuitive design, the Edge works for the user to make yard maintenance clean and simple. The Edge offers new features including: Clean and green drive system

Ergonomic and adjustable controls

Digital control panel

Auto-adaptive cruise control

Ultra quiet motors

Auto-Sense controls that adjust power as needed Users will save time, money and energy with these improvements to lawnmowers. Environmental Impact About five percent of air pollution in the United States can be attributed to gas-powered mowers. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates Americans use around 800 million gallons of gasoline each year just to power gas lawnmowers. Using one gas mower for an hour produces the same emissions and air pollutants as roughly 11 cars in the same amount of time. The Edge utilizes lithium battery power technology, eliminating air emissions as well as excess noise. Never again will users have to worry about gas spills, which waste over 17 million gallons of fuel each year, or smelly fumes that penetrate clothing and storage areas long after the yard maintenance is complete. With its all-electric design, the Edge works smarter -- not harder -- for the consumer, maximizing cutting time and minimizing recharge time.



The lawn care industry is in need of electric alternatives for environmentally responsible consumers. As an electric lawnmower, the Edge meets this demand. Additionally, it's more cost-effective than traditional mowers. With no belts or filters to replace and no fuel to supply, users will pay less for their lawnmower maintenance. The Edge was designed with the end user in mind. It's a high-quality, light-weight, powerful, durable and environmentally friendly lawnmower. With the Edge, American Power ProductsTM wants to provide the best value in the industry. Consumers should expect clean and flexible design, convenience and top performance.

Availability The Edge all-electric rider is anticipated to launch Spring 2019. About American Power ProductsTM:

In a world where electric cars are gaining more prominence and demand, American Power ProductsTM seeks to revolutionize the consumer lawn care market by making the industry more environmentally friendly primarily by introducing electric solutions. American Power ProductsTM CEO Roger Leon has decades of experience from leading positions in the industry. For more information, visit us at AmericanPowerProducts.com or email Ann.Landers@americanpowerproducts.com. Media Contact:

Ann Landers

Phone: 704.665.1798

