New Residential Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividends
[January 30, 2019]

New Residential Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividends


New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ) ("New Residential" or the "Company") today announced the tax treatment of its 2018 common stock dividend payments.

Common Stock Dividends

During 2018, taxable dividends for New Residential's common stock (CUSIP #64828T201) were approximately $1.58 per share. The following table summarizes the tax treatment for the 2018 common stock dividend payments.





  Record   Pay       Ordinary   Qualified   Section 199A   Long-Term   Return of  
Date   Date(3)   Distribution   Form   Dividend   Dividend(1)   Dividend(2)   Capital Gain   Capital   Total
4Q17 12/29/17 01/30/18 168,068,000 Cash $0.3901 $0.0335 $0.3566 $0.0052 $0.1047 $0.50
1Q18 04/02/18 04/27/18 168,068,000 Cash $0.3901 $0.0335 $0.3566 $0.0052 $0.1047 $0.50
2Q18 07/02/18 07/27/18 169,931,385 Cash $0.3901 $0.0335 $0.3566 $0.0052 $0.1047 $0.50
3Q18 10/01/18   10/26/18   170,177,215   Cash   $0.3901   $0.0335   $0.3566   $0.0052   $0.1047   $0.50

(1) Qualified Dividend is a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Dividend amount.

(2) Section 199A Dividend is a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Dividend amount.

(3) The 4Q18 common stock distribution is being treated as received by stockholders and taxable in 2019.

The data provided in this press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute tax advice. Stockholders are urged to consult their own tax advisors regarding any issues or decisions regarding the proper tax treatment of their shares of New Residential.

ABOUT NEW RESIDENTIAL

New Residential focuses on opportunistically investing in, and actively managing, investments primarily related to residential real estate. The Company primarily targets investments in mortgage servicing related assets and other related opportunistic investments. New Residential is organized and conducts its operations to qualify as a real estate investment trust ("REIT") for federal income tax purposes. The Company is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a global investment management firm.


