|[January 30, 2019]
New Residential Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividends
New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ) ("New Residential" or the
"Company") today announced the tax treatment of its 2018 common stock
dividend payments.
Common Stock Dividends
During 2018, taxable dividends for New Residential's common stock (CUSIP
#64828T201) were approximately $1.58 per share. The following table
summarizes the tax treatment for the 2018 common stock dividend payments.
|
|
|
Record
|
|
Pay
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary
|
|
Qualified
|
|
Section 199A
|
|
Long-Term
|
|
Return of
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
|
Date(3)
|
|
Distribution
|
|
Form
|
|
Dividend
|
|
Dividend(1)
|
|
Dividend(2)
|
|
Capital Gain
|
|
Capital
|
|
Total
|
4Q17
|
|
12/29/17
|
|
01/30/18
|
|
168,068,000
|
|
Cash
|
|
$0.3901
|
|
$0.0335
|
|
$0.3566
|
|
$0.0052
|
|
$0.1047
|
|
$0.50
|
1Q18
|
|
04/02/18
|
|
04/27/18
|
|
168,068,000
|
|
Cash
|
|
$0.3901
|
|
$0.0335
|
|
$0.3566
|
|
$0.0052
|
|
$0.1047
|
|
$0.50
|
2Q18
|
|
07/02/18
|
|
07/27/18
|
|
169,931,385
|
|
Cash
|
|
$0.3901
|
|
$0.0335
|
|
$0.3566
|
|
$0.0052
|
|
$0.1047
|
|
$0.50
|
3Q18
|
|
10/01/18
|
|
10/26/18
|
|
170,177,215
|
|
Cash
|
|
$0.3901
|
|
$0.0335
|
|
$0.3566
|
|
$0.0052
|
|
$0.1047
|
|
$0.50
(1) Qualified Dividend is a subset of, and included in, the
Ordinary Dividend amount.
(2) Section 199A Dividend is a subset of, and included in, the
Ordinary Dividend amount.
(3) The 4Q18 common stock distribution is being treated as
received by stockholders and taxable in 2019.
The data provided in this press release is provided for informational
purposes only and does not constitute tax advice. Stockholders are urged
to consult their own tax advisors regarding any issues or decisions
regarding the proper tax treatment of their shares of New Residential.
ABOUT NEW RESIDENTIAL
New Residential focuses on opportunistically investing in, and
actively managing, investments primarily related to residential real
estate. The Company primarily targets investments in mortgage servicing
related assets and other related opportunistic investments. New
Residential is organized and conducts its operations to qualify as a
real estate investment trust ("REIT") for federal income tax purposes.
The Company is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC,
a global investment management firm.
