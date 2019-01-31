ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
SUBSCRIBE TO TMCnet
TMCnet - World's Largest Communications and Technology Community
MARKETS » NFV Space IT Bridge
HOT TOPICS » SD-WAN CONTACT CENTER SOLUTIONS WEB-SCALE NETWORKING WHITE LABEL HOSTED VOIP
RESOURCE CENTER - WHITE PAPERS   |   WEBINARS   |   EBOOKS   |   TMCLabs   |   VIDEOS|   MEDIA KIT

TMC NEWS

TMCNET eNEWSLETTER SIGNUP

SUBMIT
New Senior Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividends
[January 29, 2019]

New Senior Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividends


New Senior Investment Group Inc. ("New Senior" or the "Company") (NYSE: SNR) announced today the tax treatment of its 2018 common stock distribution payments.

Common Stock Dividends

During 2018, distributions for New Senior's common stock (CUSIP #648691103) totaled $0.78 per share. The Company's distributions in 2018 are considered return of capital, as set forth in more detail below.





                       
Common Stock (CUSIP #648691103)                                
Record       Pay       Cash       Ordinary Qualified Long-Term Unrecaptured Return of
Date       Date       Distribution       Dividend       Dividend(1)       Capital Gain       Sec. 1250 Gain(2)       Capital
3/8/18 3/22/18 $0.260000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.260000
6/11/18 6/22/18 $0.260000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.260000
9/7/18 9/21/18 $0.130000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.130000
12/7/18       12/21/18       $0.130000       $0.000000       $0.000000       $0.000000       $0.000000       $0.130000
Total               $0.780000       $0.000000       $0.000000       $0.000000       $0.000000       $0.780000
 

(1) Qualified Dividend is a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Dividend amount.
(2) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Long-Term Capital Gain amount.

The data provided in this press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute tax advice. Stockholders are urged to consult their own tax advisors regarding any issues or decisions regarding the proper tax treatment of their distributions in respect of shares of New Senior.

ABOUT NEW SENIOR

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of September 30, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states. More information about New Senior can be found at www.newseniorinv.com.


[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]





Upcoming Events




Technology Marketing Corporation

35 Nutmeg Drive Suite 340, Trumbull, Connecticut 06611 USA
Ph: 800-243-6002, 203-852-6800
Fx: 203-866-3326

General comments: tmc@tmcnet.com.
Comments about this site: webmaster@tmcnet.com.

IMPORTANT

SUBSCRIPTIONS


Subscribe to our FREE eNewsletters
CLICK HERE

STAY CURRENT YOUR WAY

© 2019 Technology Marketing Corporation. All rights reserved | Privacy Policy