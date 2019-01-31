New Senior Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividends

New Senior Investment Group Inc. ("New Senior" or the "Company") (NYSE: SNR) announced today the tax treatment of its 2018 common stock distribution payments.

Common Stock Dividends

During 2018, distributions for New Senior's common stock (CUSIP #648691103) totaled $0.78 per share. The Company's distributions in 2018 are considered return of capital, as set forth in more detail below.







Common Stock (CUSIP #648691103) Record Pay Cash Ordinary Qualified Long-Term Unrecaptured Return of Date Date Distribution Dividend Dividend(1) Capital Gain Sec. 1250 Gain(2) Capital 3/8/18 3/22/18 $0.260000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.260000 6/11/18 6/22/18 $0.260000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.260000 9/7/18 9/21/18 $0.130000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.130000 12/7/18 12/21/18 $0.130000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.130000 Total $0.780000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.780000

(1) Qualified Dividend is a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Dividend amount.

(2) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Long-Term Capital Gain amount.

The data provided in this press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute tax advice. Stockholders are urged to consult their own tax advisors regarding any issues or decisions regarding the proper tax treatment of their distributions in respect of shares of New Senior.

ABOUT NEW SENIOR

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of September 30, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states. More information about New Senior can be found at www.newseniorinv.com.

