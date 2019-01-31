[January 29, 2019]

New Market Research Report: Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Market to Reach $606 Billion by 2024

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Market - 2019-2024: 8-Volume Mega-Report", published by Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC), the global homeland security & public safety market is expected to grow from $431B in 2018 to $606B in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.8%.

HSRC is proud to publish the industry's gold standard for homeland security & public safety market research reports. The report consists of 16 vertical, 24 technology and 43 national market reports, segmented into 630 submarkets.

This 2420-page market report is the utmost comprehensive review of the global homeland security & public safety market available today. The objective of this mega-report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.

17 years have passed since 9/11, and the global public safety & homeland security market, technologies and industry are forecast to go through major shifts. According to the report, market growth will be driven by the following factors:

Terror

New and maturing technologies, (e.g., UGV, Counter drown systems, artificial intelligence, big data & data analysis, smart sensors, AI-based cybersecurity, 5G, TETRA & LTE emergency communication and AI based video analytics)

President Trump's national security & law enforcement agenda

Organized crime

PRC President Xi's internal security policy

Cybercrime and cyberterrorism

The turmoil in the Arab world – the ongoing conflicts in Iraq , Syria and Yemen , and the Shia-Sunni conflict

, and , and the Shia-Sunni conflict An "invest whatever it takes" approach of autocratic and semi-autocratic governments (e.g., Saudi-Arabia , Iran , Egypt , Russia , Turkey ) to avoid regime change

, , , , ) to avoid regime change High security spending by governments (e.g., Israel , Brazil , Nigeria ) exposed to high risk of terror and/or crime

, , ) exposed to high risk of terror and/or crime Climate warming-related natural disasters growth

The Asian-Pacific & North American markets will continue to dominate the market, holding together over 50% of market share during the forecast period. Market analysis by country shows that Saudi Arabia, UAE, the U.S.A. and Israel are the leading countries in terms of market size per citizen. Additional questions answered in each of the 83 reports include:

What is the market size and what are the trends of 83 markets & 630 sub-markets during 2017-2024?

What are the submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?

Who are the decision-makers?

What drives the customers to purchase security solutions and services?

What are the customers looking for?

What are the internal security technology & services trends?

What are the 83 markets SWOTs (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?

What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

With a highly fragmented market we address the "money trail" – each dollar spent, according to technology, vertical, national, revenue source and expenditure markets.

The Global Homeland Security & Public Safety market is analyzed and crosschecked:

By 24 Technology Market Reports:

Automatic Border Control (ABC) Big Data for HLS and public safety Bio-Agents & Infectious Disease Mitigation Biometrics Border & Perimeter Barriers C2/C4ISR Systems Chemical, Hazmat & Nuclear Detection Counter-IED Technologies Cybersecurity Decontamination of CBRN & Hazmat Incidents Electronic Fencing Emergency Communication Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Information Technologies (w/o Intel & Cyber) Intelligence Services IT Intrusion Detection Systems Metal Detectors Non-Lethal Weapons Personal (Ballistic & CBRNE) Protective Gear Standoff Explosives & Weapon Detection Tomographic Explosive Detection Systems & BHS Video Analytics Video Surveillance (w/o Analytics) X-Ray Screening

By 16 Vertical Market Reports:

Aviation Security Border Security CBRN Security & Safety Critical Infrastructure Protection Diplomatic Corp. Security Immigration Enforcement Intelligence Agencies Maritime Security Mass Transportation Security Natural Disasters Mitigation Perimeter Security (w/o CIP) Police Modernization & Other 1st Responders Private Sector Security (w/o CIP) Public Events Security Safe City Other Vertical Markets

By 43 National Market Report:









1. U.S. 23. Israel 2. Canada 24. Saudi Arabia 3. Mexico 25. UAE 4. Colombia 26. Qatar 5. Brazil 27. Kuwait 6. Argentina 28. Nigeria 7. Rest of LATAM 29. South Africa 8. UK 30. Rest of MEA 9. France 31. India 10. Netherlands 32. China 11. Belgium 33. South Korea 12. Sweden 34. Japan 13. Denmark 35. Australia 14. Germany 36. Azerbaijan 15. Austria 37. Kazakhstan 16. Italy 38. Pakistan 17. Spain 39. Taiwan 18. Poland 40. Singapore 19. Czech Republic 41. Malaysia 20. Russia 42. Indonesia 21. Rest of Europe 43. Rest of Asia Pacific 22. Turkey





By 5 Regional Market Reports:

North America Latin America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific

Other reports focusing on specific technology or vertical markets related to the homeland security and public safety market include:

