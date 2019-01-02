[January 29, 2019] New Jersey-based Contract Pharmaceutical Drugs Manufacturer Chooses ValGenesis VLMS to Digitize Validation Process

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., a market leader in Enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management Solutions (VLMS), today announced that a New Jersey-based leading contract manufacturer of pharmaceutical drugs has chosen ValGenesis's 100% paperless VLMS to manage its validation lifecycle process. Serving the North American market, this trusted manufacturer is focused on acquiring, developing, manufacturing and marketing high quality, niche generic prescription pharmaceuticals across a variety of dosage forms and therapeutic categories to fulfill specific patient needs. The company offers products in various formulations, such as suspensions, emulsions/foams, topical gels, creams and suppositories. With the expertise, state-of-the-art equipment and infrastructure to ensure successful contract development and manufacturing on a broad range of sterile and environmentally-controlled products, including DEA Class I-V, the company also develops medical devices, OTC drugs, and other related products. Realizing that traditional paper-based validation processes were proving both costly and inefficient, the company decided it was time to consider a paperless solution. It conducted a detailed evaluation of multiple solutions and selected ValGenesis Enterprise VLMS—an electronic, paperless solution that well meets the company's vaidation lifecycle needs. With ValGenesis Enterprise VLMS, the company will significantly reduce validation cycle time, gain a higher standard of data integrity, improve regulatory compliance, and gain a holistic view of real-time validation statuses across its regulated systems, thereby improving the quality and speed of the entire process.



"ValGenesis is excited to be selected as the right tool to help with automating their computer system validation process," says Narayan Raj, Vice President of ValGenesis Inc. "Our VLMS is an ideal solution for companies like this, interested in reducing overall validation time while realizing significant cost savings. Now these companies can focus on what they do best, being a trusted contract manufacturer that delivers quality pharmaceutical drugs." About ValGenesis

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as the foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. As the first fully paperless solution for 100% electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. The solution is also fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements.

For more information, visit www.valgenesis.com Further information:

Althea D'Sylva, ValGenesis Communications, +1 510-445-0505 Ex. 1026, 208308@email4pr.com View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-jersey-based-contract-pharmaceutical-drugs-manufacturer-chooses-valgenesis-vlms-to-digitize-validation-process-300785350.html SOURCE ValGenesis Inc.

