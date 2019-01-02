[January 29, 2019] New Verint Report Confirms Digital's Substantial Influence on the Customer Experience

Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced the results of the ForeSee® Digital Experience Index™ (DXI™). Verint (News - Alert) acquired ForeSee to create the market's most comprehensive omnichannel cloud Voice of the Customer (VoC) portfolio available-an analytics-rich offering that will allow organizations to better measure and understand customer experiences and prioritize the improvements that will have the greatest business impact. DXI benchmarks the digital experience of the 50 leading websites in the U.S., and the latest report chronicles the digital experience of 12,710 consumers for these websites. Positively impacted by digital experiences, the Net Promoter ScoreSM (NPS®)-a management tool that can be used to gauge the loyalty of a firm's customer relationships-for top-ranked sites like Netflix (67), PayPal (65), Amazon (58) and Google (News - Alert) (58) rose in Q4 2018, while NPS for the aggregate 50 sites indexed remained flat over the previous quarter. The largest NPS gainers in the index include social giants Instagram, up eight points to 49, and LinkedIn, up 12 points to 21. VoC continues to grow as more consumers take a 'digital first' approach to research, purchase, problem solve and escalate from self- to assisted-service. Today, 72% of organizations rate "improving their customer experience" as the most important benefit of digital transformation, according to a recent report by Dimension Data (News - Alert) .1 In fact, digital transformation is widely recognized as a top strategic initiative for leading companies, as digital is increasingly the front door for consumer experiences with brands. Key findings in this quarter's Index point to a surge in mobile: Mobile was the starter channel for 56% of retail purchases in Q4, a notable 'holiday shopping bump' over the previous quarter's 40%.

Walmart, perhaps seeing return on years of investment in e-commerce, led with the largest increase in NPS of retailers in the DXI 50, and a 50% increase among consumers stating they used mobile to purchase, compared to the third quarter of 2018. While digital is also the preferred channel for banking, channel usage is much more task-specific, with website users paying bills and mobile users checking account balances. Thirty-seven percent of digital visitors to highly-ranked Chase said they prefer using the mobile site or app. "Consumers see the best and worst in digital every day and know what 'good' looks and feels like," said vice president of marketing, Verint ForeSee, Shannon Latta. "Our Digital Experience Index underscores that people expect and demand a seamless experience across all channels and touchpoints. Digital delivers the convenience, responsiveness, and personalization that people want, and the customer satisfaction and scale that companies need to grow." The Digital Experience Index measures four key drivers of satisfaction that impact a visitor's overall experience: navigation, look and feel, site information, and site performance. Instagram and IMDb were among sites new to the top-10 driver lists for Q4.







Rank Navigation Look and Feel Site Information Site Performance 1 Netflix Netflix PayPal PayPal 2 Amazon PayPal Netflix Netflix 3 PayPal Google Google Google 4 Google Instagram Amazon Amazon 5 YouTube Amazon IMDb Chase 6 Instagram Target Instagram Bank of America 7 Chase Hulu American Express American Express 8 Capital One American Express Citi Apple 9 American Express Chase Bank of America IMDb 10 Citi Apple Wells Fargo (News - Alert) Wells Fargo

About the DXI The Digital Experience Index™ (DXI™) benchmarks the digital experience of the 50 leading websites in the U.S. The brands are drawn from Amazon's Alexa.com top/most trafficked sites and the Fortune 1000. The study surveyed 12,710 consumers and was completed using a panel representative of the general population fielded in the fourth quarter of 2018. NPS is measured on a scale of -100 to 100. Satisfaction and driver scores are on a scale of 0-100. For nearly 15 years, ForeSee has measured and benchmarked customer experiences across the entire omnichannel journey. Download the complete Digital Experience Index: Q4 2018 report now for additional data and insights. About Verint Systems Inc. Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence® solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization, security intelligence, and fraud, risk and compliance. Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries-including over 85 percent of the Fortune 100-count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we're creating A Smarter World with Actionable Intelligence® at www.verint.com. 1 Source: Dimension Data, 2018/2019 Digital Means Business Benchmarking Report, by Scott Gibson. Net Promoter, Net Promoter Score, and NPS are trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Fred Reichheld and Satmetrix Systems, Inc. This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2018, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2018, and other filings we make with the SEC (News - Alert) . The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ. VERINT, ACTIONABLE INTELLIGENCE, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, NEXT IT, FORESEE, OPINIONLAB, TERROGENCE, SENSECY, CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, CYBER INTELLIGENCE SOLUTIONS, EDGEVR, RELIANT, VANTAGE, STAR-GATE, SUNTECH, and VIGIA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005227/en/

